Everyone loves a trip to the pub. It’s a British tradition that has been enjoyed for many years.

Whether you're enjoying a pint with friends or tucking into some pub grub, a visit to the pub can be a great way to spend a day or an evening.

While modern pubs are popping up all over the country, you can also get a taste of history by visiting some of the oldest pubs in the UK - with fascinating stories behind them.

Here are 11 of the oldest pubs in the UK and what to order at them. We’ve used a list compiled by Tripadvisor and added some of our own favourites, too.

1 . The Old Ferry Boat Inn Located in Cambridgeshire, The Old Ferry Boat Inn is one of the oldest pubs in the UK, with records dating back to the year 560. It is home to an outdoor beer garden which overlooks the banks of the River Great Ouse. The Old Ferry Boat Inn is known for serving British classics, especially their signature pies | Diane F / Tripadvisor

2 . Ye Olde Man & Scythe Ye Olde Man & Scythe, located in Bolton is the oldest in its area, with reports of it dating back to 1251. A datestone located inside the pub says that the building of the pub was rebuilt in 1636. Ye Olde Man & Scythe are known for their strong ciders and freshly-baked pastries | Big_Jeff_Leo / Tripadvisor

3 . Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem Located in Nottingham, Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem which is also known as “the Trip”, is reported to have been established in 1189. The pub has an outdoor beer garden, as well as a cosy real fireplace. As well as great beer, Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem even serve merchandise. | Roberts69 / Tripadvisor

4 . Adam and Eve Adam and Eve, is a small pub located near Norwich Cathedral, reportedly dating back to 1249. The pub which was previously owned by Benedictine monks was also the last pub in the area to serve ale from the barrel. Adam and Eve serve a selection of locally sourced cheeses and meats. | royston1 / Tripadvisor