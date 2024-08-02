The Chantry in Chichester has had 'major' upgrades.

The pub is known for its nightlife and is open till 3 am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It also does a selection of food and drinks options such as ‘bottomless brunch’.

The Chantry opened it’s doors back up for an event on Saturday, July 27th which saw a ‘great turnout’, according to one of the deputy managers.

Marley Palmer, one of the Deputy managers at The Chantry added: “We had a great response to the reopening of the pub and had over 100 covers for the occasion. Lots has changed here, we’ve seen a major increase in business recently.”

Harrison George, a team member at the pub who has been there for over three years said he was ‘really happy’ with the new upgrades made.

He added: “There’s no place like this in Chichester, that’s what the Chantry is. It’s really exciting to have such a smart-looking venue. When you’re walking down the street at the pubs, this one really stands out now as somewhere to go and have a drink and food in the day time as well as somewhere to have a relax or dance the evening.

“We’ve got some brand new lights on the dance floor area which will be great for an evening.”

The upgrades inside also include an extra ladies bathroom for the evenings as well as new fabric on the seats, newly done flooring are digital advertisement screens to promote drink and food offers at the pub.

