13 premier fish and chip shops to visit in East Sussex and what customers have to say

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:04 GMT

Diners have picked out the favourites 🐟

Brits love a traditional meal of fish and chips and there are plenty of incredible establishments to visit. 

If you are looking for a spot to visit in East Sussex, we have compiled a list of the 13 best-rated chippies in the area, by analysing reviews on TripAdvisor.

The No Catch Co in Brighton has a 4.5* rating from 102 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This place never disappoints. The food is amazing, and it's so good that it's fully vegan.”

1. The No Catch Co, Brighton

RYBKA in Brighton has a 4.5* rating from 82 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Tucked away in narrow streets but worth searching for. Slightly chaotic (yet very friendly) service but delicious fish and chips.”

2. RYBKA, Brighton

LJ’s Fish and Chips in Eastbourne has a 5* rating from 85 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Enjoyed cod and chips tonight. Best I’ve ever had, crispy chips on the outside, soft in the middle with lovely white cod. Would highly recommend plus friendly staff.”

3. LJ’s Fish and Chips, Eastbourne

Peters Fish Bar in Bexhill-on-Sea has a 4.5* ratings from 69 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Superb cod and chips. Piping hot and delivered on time. Best we have had in Bexhill for ages. Top marks.”

4. Peters Fish Bar, Bexhill-on-Sea

