13 premier fish and chip shops to visit in East Sussex and what customers have to say

Brits love a traditional meal of fish and chips and there are plenty of incredible establishments to visit.
If you are looking for a spot to visit in East Sussex, we have compiled a list of the 13 best-rated chippies in the area, by analysing reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. The No Catch Co, Brighton
The No Catch Co in Brighton has a 4.5* rating from 102 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This place never disappoints. The food is amazing, and it's so good that it's fully vegan.” | Google-The No Catch Co
2. RYBKA, Brighton
RYBKA in Brighton has a 4.5* rating from 82 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Tucked away in narrow streets but worth searching for. Slightly chaotic (yet very friendly) service but delicious fish and chips.” | TripAdvisor-RYBKA
3. LJ’s Fish and Chips, Eastbourne
LJ’s Fish and Chips in Eastbourne has a 5* rating from 85 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Enjoyed cod and chips tonight. Best I’ve ever had, crispy chips on the outside, soft in the middle with lovely white cod. Would highly recommend plus friendly staff.” | Google Maps
4. Peters Fish Bar, Bexhill-on-Sea
Peters Fish Bar in Bexhill-on-Sea has a 4.5* ratings from 69 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Superb cod and chips. Piping hot and delivered on time. Best we have had in Bexhill for ages. Top marks.” | Google-Peters Fish Bar
