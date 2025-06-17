14 of the best pubs in Crawley according to readers

So when we asked our readers ‘What, in your opinion, is the best pub in Crawley and why’, and there were a lot of responses.

We’ve therefore gathered a list of 12 of the pubs according to what readers said on our Facebook page.

Here are those watering holes, in no particular order.

Is there one missing? Have your say in the comments section below.

1 . The Black Swan Frank Malang said: "Black Swan, nice food nice beer garden dog friendly" Photo: Google

2 . The Old Punch Bowl Ryan Barnes mentioned the High Street pub Photo: Mark Dunford

3 . Brewery Shades Simon Latham said: "Brewery Shades by a mile. Convenient location, plus great cask/keg beer selection as well as lovely ciders too" Natty Jane said: "Brewery Shades Crawley by a long mile" Photo: Google

4 . The Railway Danielle Poole and Markcus Edwards highlighted this pub. Ritchie Harold said: "Railway good staff sports and nice cider." Photo: Google