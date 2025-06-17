Stuart Attenborough and Chelle Sutcliffe highlighted the White Hart and Kelly Reid said: "The White Hart has everything and a lovely barn."placeholder image
14 of the best pubs in Crawley according to readers

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 17th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 08:23 BST
A pub is like a football team, everyone’s loyal to at least one.

So when we asked our readers ‘What, in your opinion, is the best pub in Crawley and why’, and there were a lot of responses.

We’ve therefore gathered a list of 12 of the pubs according to what readers said on our Facebook page.

Here are those watering holes, in no particular order.

Is there one missing? Have your say in the comments section below.

Frank Malang said: "Black Swan, nice food nice beer garden dog friendly"

1. The Black Swan

Frank Malang said: "Black Swan, nice food nice beer garden dog friendly"

Ryan Barnes mentioned the High Street pub

2. The Old Punch Bowl

2. The Old Punch Bowl

Simon Latham said: "Brewery Shades by a mile. Convenient location, plus great cask/keg beer selection as well as lovely ciders too" Natty Jane said: "Brewery Shades Crawley by a long mile"

3. Brewery Shades

Simon Latham said: "Brewery Shades by a mile. Convenient location, plus great cask/keg beer selection as well as lovely ciders too" Natty Jane said: "Brewery Shades Crawley by a long mile"

Danielle Poole and Markcus Edwards highlighted this pub. Ritchie Harold said: "Railway good staff sports and nice cider."

4. The Railway

Danielle Poole and Markcus Edwards highlighted this pub. Ritchie Harold said: "Railway good staff sports and nice cider."

