4 East Sussex hotels win Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 20th May 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 08:01 BST
Tripadvisor has revealed its Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025.

In its hotels category for East Sussex four hotels are named.

A spokesperson said: "Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months. So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories."

Here are the four hotels. They are listed in no particular order.

Buxted Park Hotel, Station Road, Uckfield. Pic Staff

1. The Buxted Park Hotel in Uckfield, East Sussex

Buxted Park Hotel, Station Road, Uckfield. Pic Staff Photo: Henry Bryant

Square Townhouse. 4 New Steine Kemptown, Brighton BN2 1PB. Pic: Google Maps

2. Square Townhouse.jpg

Square Townhouse. 4 New Steine Kemptown, Brighton BN2 1PB. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Ravilious Hotel. 16 Blackwater Road, Eastbourne BN21 4JD. Pic: Google Maps

3. Ravilious Hotel.jpg

Ravilious Hotel. 16 Blackwater Road, Eastbourne BN21 4JD. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Langham Hotel. 43-49 Royal Parade, Eastbourne BN22 7AH. Pic: Google Maps

4. Langham Hotel.jpg

Langham Hotel. 43-49 Royal Parade, Eastbourne BN22 7AH. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

