These are the restaurants with La Liste’s stamp of approval 🍴

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Liste has unveiled its top 1000 restaurants across the world

75 restaurants based in the UK made the list

Areas include London, Scotland, York and more

Prestigious restaurant guide La Liste has unveiled its list of the top 1000 restaurants for 2025, with 75 UK restaurants included.

La Liste is a French-owned guide which seeks out the best restaurants across the world to determine the best of the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

75 UK restaurants feature in the top 1000 list, in areas including London, York, Edinburgh and more.

75 finest UK restaurants named best in the world (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

Here is every UK restaurant included in La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants list.

LEnclume by Simon Rogan, Grange-over-Sands Core by Clare Smyth, London The Ritz Restaurant, London Ynyshir, Powys Moor Hall, Ormskirk Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London Belmond Le Manoir aux QuatSaisons, Oxford Helene Darroze at The Connaught, London The Clove Club, London The Fat Duck, Bray Gordon Ramsay, London Sushi Kanesaka, London Waterside Inn, Maidenhead Lympstone Manor, Exmouth Midsummer House, Cambridge The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London The Araki, London Sat Bains, Nottingham Story, London Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot Cornus, London Kol, London Edinbane Lodge, Edinbane Myse, York The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Malmesbury Hambleton Hall, Oakham Osip, Bruton Allium Askham Hall, Penrith Andrew Fairlie, Auchterader Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London Northcote, Blackburn Annwn, Kilgetty Endo at the Rotunda, London Morston Hall, Holt Outlaws New Road, Port Issac Paul Ainsworth at Number 6, Padstow Pine, Newcastle upon Tyne Sketch The Lecture Room and Library, London The Forest Side, Ambleside A. Wong, London The Black Swan at Oldstead, York The Sportsman, Whitstable La Dame de Pic London, London House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon The Latymer, Bagshot The Whitebrook, Monmouth Alex Dilling at Hotel Cafe Royal, London Muse, London OX (NI), Belfast The Old Stamp House, Ambleside Trivet, London Da Terra, London Kitchen Table, London Sosban and the old Butchers, Menai Bridge The Five Fields, London Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead Ikoyi, London Hjem, Hexham Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham The Angel at Hetton, Skipton The Kitchin, Edinburgh The Ledbury, London Dinner by Heston Bluementhal, London Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside Martin Wishart, Edinburgh The Hand & Flowers, Marlow The Peat Inn, Cupar Inver, Cairndow Ormer Mayfair, London Home by James Sommerin, Penarth Number One at The Balmoral, Edinburgh Gymkhana, London Cail Bruich, Glasgow

To view La Liste’s full list of the top 1000 restaurants in the world, please visit the La Liste website.