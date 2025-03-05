8 of the best African restaurants in the UK according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST

These are the best places to visit for authentic African food 🍴

African cuisine has a rich history, celebrating a diverse range of recipes, ingredients and cultures.

There are restaurants located across the UK that specialise in African cuisine including in areas such as London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Booking website DesignMyNight has shared the best and most popular African restaurants to visit in the UK.

Akoko is a West African restaurant located in Fitzrovia. It serves up delicious African dishes including caviar-topped turbot and Gambian stew.

1. Akoko, London

Akoko is a West African restaurant located in Fitzrovia. It serves up delicious African dishes including caviar-topped turbot and Gambian stew. | DesignMyNight

Located in Covent Garden, Souk Medina is a beloved restaurant which serves up North African classics.

2. Souk Medina, London

Located in Covent Garden, Souk Medina is a beloved restaurant which serves up North African classics. | Google-Souk

House of Habesha in Manchester has an authentic and homely feel, serving up dishes from Eritrea.

3. House of Habesha, Manchester

House of Habesha in Manchester has an authentic and homely feel, serving up dishes from Eritrea. | DesignMyNight

Located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, Chakalaka is a South African restaurant known for dishes such as bubbly show and chicken sosatie.

4. Chakalaka, Manchester

Located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, Chakalaka is a South African restaurant known for dishes such as bubbly show and chicken sosatie. | DesignMyNight

