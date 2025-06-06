And they make an ideal treat to celebrate Father's Day.
Here's nine recommended by Tripadvisor users. They are listed in no particular order.
See also for a Father’s Day celebration:
22 Hastings and St Leonards restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.