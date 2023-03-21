9 of the best pubs in Bognor Regis, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of watering holes in Bognor Regis for residents to grab a drink in.
By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT
But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the nine best pubs in the town and say in 50 words or less why.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Bognor’s pub scene, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the descriptions of some of the pubs listed below.
Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:
