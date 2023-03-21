Edit Account-Sign Out
9 of the best pubs in Bognor Regis, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Bognor Regis for residents to grab a drink in.

By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the nine best pubs in the town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Bognor’s pub scene, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the descriptions of some of the pubs listed below.

Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:

This historic pub is situated in a beautiful old railway station building and serves a range of drinks and traditional pub food

1. The Station

This welcoming pub has a great selection of beers, ales, and ciders, as well as live music and a cosy atmosphere

2. The Victoria Inn

This family-friendly pub offers a warm and friendly atmosphere, good food, and a great selection of beers and ales

3. The Hothampton Arms

This traditional pub serves a range of real ales, beers, wines, and spirits, and has a beautiful beer garden to enjoy in the summer

