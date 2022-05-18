A cathedral of cava in southern Spain: Richard Esling, May 18

Cava from Roger Goulart

This is true Cava country where the best Spanish sparkling wines are produced. All cava is made by the traditional method which is the same method as champagne and involves a period of ageing the developing wines on the lees, or yeasty deposits in the bottle, during the secondary fermentation.

The company of Roger Goulart has been producing a range of Cavas based in this village since 1882. Starting as a modest family business, the company acquired more land and in 1919 a magnificent building was completed to house the winery and shipping warehouse, often referred to as The Cathedral of Cava.

The building was designed by Ignasi Mas i Morell, a contemporary of the world-famous Antonio Gaudi, responsible for the extraordinary work on the Cathedral Of Barcelona. Part of the modernist architecture movement, the building is grandiose and stunning, yet remains understated at the same time.

Hidden underneath the building is over one kilometre of cellars at a depth of nearly 100 feet, allowing the wines to mature peacefully for many years, one of the founding principles of Cavas Roger Goulart. Dedicated to making the finest quality sparkling wines, the long ageing during the traditional method winemaking is key to the refined and elegant finish for which the company strives.

Only the finest grapes are selected from specific vineyards in the Penedes region, true to the highest quality standards. The traditional cava grape varieties of Xarel-lo, Macabeo and Parellada are blended together, with the first fermentation kept cool at around 17 degrees C. Roger Goulart Brut Reserva 2019 is aged for a minimum of 18 months and often for more than two years. Aromas of white peach and pear mingle with citrus notes and a touch of yeast. The palate is fresh with considerable depth and length on the finish. Newly on the UK market, it is available online from Cellar Selected based in Yorkshire at around £18 per bottle (currently on offer at £14.75).

The Roger Goulart Gran Reserva is aged for over 5 Years, giving greater depth of flavours and complexity. Straw yellow with golden tints, aromas of fennel combine with toasted brioche and hints of herbs.