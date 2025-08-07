A fresh flavour on Western Road: Yazz Bistro Kitchen brings Persian-inspired fusion to Hove

Grand Opening Festival Offers 20% Off All Meals in August

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beloved Hove café has transformed into one of the city’s most exciting new dining experiences. Yazz Bistro Kitchen has officially opened its doors on Western Road, bringing a bold, flavour-packed take on Turkish and Persian cuisine to the heart of the neighbourhood and diners can enjoy 20% off their dinner service bill throughout August*.

Located in the former home of the Madhatter Café, the venue has undergone a stunning transformation. While breakfast and brunch lovers can still enjoy hearty morning plates until 3pm, Yazz Bistro Kitchen now introduces a vibrant lunch and evening menu served from 12pm onwards, offering a unique fusion of Persian, Turkish, and even Middle Eastern influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the helm is Chef Yaya Ahmadi, a well-known face in Brighton & Hove’s food scene and owner of the much-loved Shayan restaurant. With over two decades of experience in Persian cuisine, Yaya is on a mission to shake up the local dining landscape with unexpected flavour combinations and generous portions designed for sharing.

Yazz Bistro Kitchen

“Our aim with Yazz is to create something that feeds both body and soul,” says owner Yaya Ahmadi. “We’ve built a space that reflects the richness of Persian food and culture, but also celebrates community, creativity and connection. We want people to feel at home here, whether they’re coming for a meal, a coffee, or to take part in something inspiring.”

More than just a restaurant, Yazz Bistro Kitchen is a space for the local community to gather, share and create. The interior features work by local artists, with rotating exhibitions giving fresh voices a platform. The venue will also host regular events and creative workshops, starting with two Mindful Collage sessions on 6th and 20th August, offering a relaxed and welcoming space to unwind and get creative.

To celebrate the opening, Yazz Bistro Kitchen is hosting a Grand Opening Festival throughout August, inviting the local community to try something new with 20% off their evening meal total bill on their first visit, by simply quoting the code YazzOpening20. A new loyalty scheme has also launched, offering regulars the chance to earn further discounts and rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yazz Bistro Kitchen is open seven days a week at 35 Montpelier Road, Hove. For bookings or workshop info, follow @yazz_bistro_kitchen on Instagram, call 01273 536 504 or visit yazzkitchen.co.uk.

*Offer valid after 3pm on dinner service only. Not valid on breakfast or brunch.