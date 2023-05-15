Brighton success story Honest Burger began life at a Brighton food festival and has since grown to more than 40 branches, including Duke Street.

The Texan BBQ Burger is a new collaboration with award-winning Tubby Tom’s hot sauces and as you’d expect from the brilliant Honest Burger, it’s a good un.

We moseyed on down and tried the limited edition burger, which is available throughout May until June 5.

The Texan BBQ Burger at Honest Burger

The first thing your reviewer noticed was that we were on familiar ground with one fat and juicy patty, which is a real Honest Burger trademark, a recent dalliance with two smashed patties (the Californian Burger) was gppd but perhaps wasn’t playing to the group’s strengths.

Because they have their own butchers they are able to serve their patties medium and a lovely chubby size.

On the subject of brawny The Texan BBQ Burger features not just one but two sauces from the aforementioned Gloucester-based Tubby Tom’s.

The Texas Drip combines a lesser-used sauce ingredient, espresso coffee with the more familiar Worcester Sauce (a vegan variety) to a nice tangy effect, and because Texan barbecue sauces aren’t as sweet as other regional US sauces, Honest also adds a Fire Candy ‘slaw – made from a spiced syrup hot jalapeno sauce.

In fact there’s more sweetness to come with some perfectly caramelised onions and the house pickles, all of which works well which the savoury hit of the patty and the crispy bacon, while the creaminess of the cheese and slaw helps to mostly tame the heat of jalapenos.

It’s served, as always with Honest Burger’s unique crispy rosemary salted chippies, and it would be criminal to visit Honest Burger and not have their huge peerless fennel-flecked onion rings.

The Texan BBQ Burger and is on sale for £14.50 for dine-ins or collection or £15.50 with a side when ordered via Uber Eats.