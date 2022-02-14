Crawley’s abandoned nightclub gets visit from urban explorers and features on their Urbexes Youtube channel

Moka used to be the heart of Crawley's club scene

Moka was the subject of BefaceComputing's recent Youtube video which has been viewed nearly 400 times.

See the Youtube video below.

The video shows the pair exploring the darkest recesses of the former club and gives the viewers a glimpse into what Moka used to be like.

It was eerie to see that the place looks untouched since the club closed back in 2019 and that the Youtubers could still turn on all the lights in the building- there were even leftovers from the club's previous Halloween events.

The club was originally Liquid and Envy and was run by Luminar. In 2011, the club chain went into administration and was purchased by The Deltic Group who invested the money needed to refurbish the complex.

The Moka complex is due to be demolished and turned into an apartment complex.

The Youtube channel explores abandoned buildings and gives their viewers a glimpse into the past.

In the video, members of BefaceComputing said: “We are the last people to party here.

“Apart from the sound and lighting equipment being removed, the club is still in really good condition.”