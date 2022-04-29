A summery roast lamb by Phil Bartley

Still fancy a rich, full flavour Sunday dinner but not feeling like spending so much time in a hot kitchen?

We’ve got you covered with this classic, easy lamb dish for a summery roast, taken from Hove Place’s menu

Any tender herb or green can be used in this take on a traditional lamb spring dish, but here we have used beans and courgettes as they’re coming right into season.

Spring lamb by Phil Bartley

Our lamb comes from the South Downs, so as always, make an effort to locally source your ingredients and support your local producers.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 spring lamb rumps larder trimmed

Phil Bartley

1kg fresh in the pod broad beans (500g frozen podless)

2 green courgettes

2 yellow courgettes

20g mint

5 garlic cloves peeled and crushed

1/2 bunch rosemary

100g butter

350g fresh lamb stock

100ml white wine

Method:

1. First, preheat the oven to 175°C.

2. Season lamb rumps and sear in a hot heavy based pan (suitable to go into the oven).

3. Then, remove the lamb and lower the heat.

4. Now add crushed garlic and rosemary, then deglace the pan with white wine.

5. Next, add lamb back to the pan and cook in the oven till 50°C in the centre, then remove from oven and let rest for 5 mins.

6. Once rested set the lamb aside and add stock to the pan and gently simmer for 5 minutes.

7. If using fresh beans, pop them out from the pod and simmer in seasoned boiling water for about 1 minute, then remove and pop the bean from its shell (if using frozen just defrost and pop from shell).

8. Now, slice your courgettes thin, sauté in butter then add the de-shelled broad bean and strained stock from pan.

9. Lastly, slice lamb and serve.

Phil Bartley is a local chef and also runs The Great British Charcuterie. Phil’s food can be found at Hove Place, The Cricketers, The Cleveland Arms, and others around the city.

