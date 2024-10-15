​A testing grape harvest at Denbies wine estate

Denbies Wine Estate near Dorking

The double-edged sword of global warming for the UK wine industry has come into stark reality with this year’s grape harvest. On the one hand, global warming has created conditions in Southern England and other parts of the UK which allow different grape varieties to thrive and produce ripe fruit. On the other hand, weather extremes and excessively wet conditions cause big problems for growing wine grapes.

In the heart of Surrey overlooking Box Hill near Dorking, family owned Denbies Estate was established in 1986 and has become one of the largest English wine producers, with a production capacity of 1 million bottles. Growing a range of different grape varieties and with continual innovation, the Estate produces both still and sparkling wines from a total vineyard area of some 250 acres, one of the largest single estate vineyards in England.

On a recent visit I could understand first hand the difficulties that the weather this year has caused, not only to Denbies, but most vineyards in England. In fact, the weather conditions this year have not only adversely affected English wine production but reports from Europe state that the harvest in France this year will be the lowest in volume for some 60 years.

The wet weather particularly has caused poor flowering of the vines – thus fewer potential grapes – difficult cultivation of the vines with saturated ground, and a host of diseases and mould problems spoiling the grapes. The harvest this year at Denbies is a lot later than last year due to the weather and there is a lot of spoilage from Botrytis rot. Happily though, the grapes I tasted off the vines – both white and black – had good sugar levels and with the modern technical equipment in the winery, all is by no means lost.

Although quantity will undoubtedly be lower, there is plenty of potential to make good quality wines in 2024. Coupled with the fact that English wine production in 2023 was at a record high, stocks are relatively good, which will help to iron out the ups and downs of the vintages, thus hopefully avoiding any sudden price hikes. Apart from the expertise in making multi award winning wines, Denbies Estate has several other cards to play which contribute to its success.

Strategically placed just off the A24 only an hour or so from London, yet cradled in the Surrey Hills, Denbies boasts a 17 room Vineyard Hotel complete with the Gallery Restaurant overlooking the vineyards. Conference and wedding facilities are available, there is an on-site Farm shop selling local products, a coffee roastery and a craft beer producer.

With wine, beer, coffee and food, all set in the midst of the English countryside, the attractions of Denbies Wine Estate are endless. Oh, and did I mention the Health and Well-being Centre and the great welcome given to canine guests with special pooch packages? Denbies is thus well placed to weather the storm of a tricky vintage and has so much to offer alongside its first-class range of sparkling and still wines

As a modern and progressive company, change is a constant factor in a quest for continuous enhancement. Sauvignon Blanc has recently been planted, some of the first in England and a joint venture with an Essex wine producer has resulted in production of white Pinot Noir wines which are exceptional.

This year Denbies became the first UK wine producer to be Net Zero certified, underpinning the company’s commitment to sustainability and protection of the environment.