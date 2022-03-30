A true Spanish gem to try for wine and cuisine: Richard Esling, March 30

Iberica Marylebone

During the past two years, we have all become accustomed to ‘virtual’ events, sitting at home sampling wines or foods with a Zoom link to the event host. Rather sterile and non-atmospheric, but at the time, better than nothing.

Now, thankfully, we are back to ‘in person’ events and experiences, with restaurants and travel opening up once more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original Iberica Restaurant in Great Portland Street, Marylebone, opened in 2008 on the corner of Devonshire Street – a little piece of authentic Spain in the heart of London, and only a short train ride from Sussex. There are four to choose from in London, the others being in Victoria, Farringdon and Canary Wharf, with a fifth due to open in Cabot Square in May.

From the music to the tiling, furniture and bottle-lined walls, a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere creates the ideal setting to enjoy a taste of Spain. Just as important from my point of view is the quality of service, which was impeccable. Iberica prides itself on its social responsibility, looking after the staff as well as its customers. A recipe for success, exemplified by Valentina Bux – general manager at Iberica Marylebone – and her team, providing friendly, professional and dedicated service. Valentina is also the sommelier, with passionate, in-depth experience and knowledge of Spanish wines, an unusual and high-quality selection of which is featured on the Iberica wine list. She effortlessly suggests the perfect pairings of tapas with wines and introduced me to a fabulous red, which, even after 30 years in the wine trade, was a true revelation. Lalama from the Ribeira Sacra region of north-west Spain, is made from indigenous mencia, mouratón and sousón grape varieties, with subsequent oak maturation, giving tremendous depth, length and complexity.

The wine list includes a good selection of sherries, perfect with many tapas, particularly the fabulous iberico hams, my choice being the Leonor 12-year-old Palo Cortado. The Raventos Blanc de Blanc is a top-quality Cava, making a first class dry, flavoursome, refreshing apéritif. The choice of whites and reds is eclectic and unusual, a welcome change from the all-too-common chardonnays and merlots.

With the vibrant and delicious tapas, try the iconic sobrasada for a starter, served with honey and toasted bread, grilled octopus with potatoes and pimentón, or twice-cooked lamb with marinated cherry tomatoes and red peppers. Accompanied by flavoursome and characterful wines, many of which are served by the glass, transportation to Andalusia or Galicia is complete. Perhaps a precursor for getting on that plane.