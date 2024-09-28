Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wetherspoons has announced that one of its pubs in Worthing has been acclaimed by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The chain said The Three Fishes in Chapel Road is now listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide. The guide was published on Thursday, September 26.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Three Fishes deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2025.”

Local branch members chose the pub after regular visits to check the quality of its real ales and judge the customer service, décor and atmosphere.

CAMRA said: “It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Ritchie Don, said: “We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals. Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”