Ace chicken burgers by Brighton’s Phil Bartley

Chicken burgers the perfect family favourites right on time for half term. Easy to prepare and even easier to eat!

You can’t go wrong with a good burger, and the beauty of it is you can customise them to exactly how you like it with extra seasoning, ingredients, and sides.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flavours are so important for a simple dish like this, so as usual, try and source your ingredients locally to really pack in those fresh, full flavours.

Phil Bartley's chicken burger

We use some great free-range chicken from Trenchmore Farm for our burgers at Taste Sussex – paired with a locally baked brioche bun from the Mamoosh Bakery it’s a match made in heaven.

Ingredients:

Makes 4 burgers

350ml Buttermilk

4 Chicken thighs (boneless, skinless)

Half red onion

Pinch of garlic, thyme, oregano and parsley, celery salt and white pepper

Chicken dredge (dry ingredients)

50g plain flour

50g cornflour

50g potato starch (farina)

1tsp baking powder

1tsp oregano

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp thyme

To serve

1 tbsp sunflower oil

100g good melting cheese, sliced

4 burger buns

2 tbsp mayonnaise (with added optional 1 tbsp hot sauce)

Lettuce leaves

All or any of the following to serve: sliced tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup, iceberg lettuce, any seasonal salad mix, pickles, guacamole.

Buttermilk chicken burger

1. Mix buttermilk with fine dice red onion, garlic, thyme, oregano and parsley, celery salt and white pepper.

2. Then, add the chicken, put in a non-reactive container and store in the fridge from two hours to overnight.

3. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees ready to for the last step (finishing the chicken in the oven).

4. Get a pan of oil ready on medium heat in preparation to shallow fry the chicken.

5. Mix your flour and seasonings together in a bowl.

6. Take the chicken out of your buttermilk brine and shake off any excess.

7. Then, dredge the chicken through your dry flour mix and carefully place in the hot oil.

8. Fry on one side until golden brown and turn to fry the other side, again until golden brown.

9. Remove with tongs and place on a rack to drain excess oil.

10. Keep in a warm oven until ready to serve.

Serve with your choice of fries or sides and enjoy!

Phil Bartley is a local chef and also runs The Great British Charcuterie. Phil’s food can be found at Hove Place, The Cricketers, The Cleveland Arms, and others around the city.