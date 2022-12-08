Air fryers have grown in popularity in the past year with more than 74,000 Google searches for air fryer recipes a month.

With this in mind Wren Kitchens has put together some festive air fryer recipes.

Air fryer Brussels sprouts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients

Brussel sprouts in the air fryer

Advertisement Hide Ad

450g Brussels sprouts

4 slices back bacon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salt & pepper

Instructions

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can cook roast potatoes in an air fryer.

Remove the core and the outside skin of the Brussels sprouts and place them into your air fryer. Cook for 10 minutes at 180°C/360f.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Brussels sprouts are cooking, dice your bacon. Remove all visible fat and place them in the air fryer when it beeps.

Now cook for a further 5 minutes at 200°C/400f.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serve with salt and pepper.

Mince pies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air fryer roast potatoes

Ingredients

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 kg potatoes

Olive oil spray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air fryer pigs in blankets

Sea salt, to season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instructions

Peel the potatoes and cut into 4cm chunks. Rub potatoes dry with a clean tea towel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place potatoes in the basket of the air fryer. Spray well with oil , toss, then spray again.

Cook at 180°C for 15 minutes. Shake basket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increase heat to 200°C and cook for a further 10 minutes or until golden and crisp.

Serve the potatoes seasoned with salt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air fryer mince pies

Ingredients

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 small granny smith apple, peeled, cored, coarsely grated

165g (3/4 cup, firmly packed) brown sugar

Advertisement Hide Ad

90g (1/2 cup) sultanas

45g (1/4 cup) currant

Advertisement Hide Ad

45g (1/4 cup) blanched almonds, toasted, finely chopped

2 tbsp red glace cherries, finely chopped

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 tbsp mixed peel

1 tsp mixed spice

Advertisement Hide Ad

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

25g butter, melted

Advertisement Hide Ad

60ml (1/4 cup) gin

Icing sugar, to dust

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the sweet shortcut pastry:

300g (2 cups) plain flour

Advertisement Hide Ad

55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar

185g butter, chilled, chopped

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 egg, separated

60ml (1/4 cup) milk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instructions

Use your hands to squeeze excess moisture from the apple. Transfer to a bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add the brown sugar, sultanas, currants, almond, cherries, peel, mixed spice, cinnamon, butter, and gin. Stir well to combine. Set aside for 1 hour to allow flavours to develop.

Meanwhile, place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and process until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add the egg yolk (reserve the egg white) and milk, and process until the dough just comes together.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Roll out the pastry between 2 sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use a round 8cm-diameter pastry cutter to cut 18 cases from the pastry. Line eighteen, 2.5cm deep, 4cm (base) 7cm (top) loose-based patty pans.

Reroll leftover pastry between 2 sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick. Use a round 7cm-diameter pastry cutter to cut 18 further discs from the pastry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer the fruit mixture to a fine sieve over a bowl and stir to remove excess liquid. Divide fruit mixture among pastry cases.

Beat egg white until frothy. Brush pastry discs with a little egg white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top pastry cases, egg white-down, with pastry discs. Press edges to seal, trimming any excess pastry.

Reroll any leftover pastry and use a 6.5cm star cutter to cut 18 stars. Brush tops with a little of the remaining egg white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place a star on the top of each pie. Brush the stars with egg white.

Preheat a 7-litre air fryer to 160°C for 3 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carefully place 6 mince pies in the basket. Cook for 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crisp.

Repeat, in two more batches, with the remaining pies. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dust the pies with icing sugar to serve.

Air fryer pigs in blankets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients

750g bacon

Advertisement Hide Ad

500g sausages

Instructions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remove packaging from your bacon and sausages. Slice big sausages in half, if opting for big sausages.

Wrap sausages in bacon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Load into your air fryer basket.

Cook for 8 minutes at 180°C/360f.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serve.

Recipes courtesy of wrenkitchens.com/blog/how-to-cook-festive-favourites-using-an-air-fryer

Advertisement Hide Ad