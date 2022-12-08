With this in mind Wren Kitchens has put together some festive air fryer recipes.
Air fryer Brussels sprouts
Ingredients
450g Brussels sprouts
4 slices back bacon
Salt & pepper
Instructions
Remove the core and the outside skin of the Brussels sprouts and place them into your air fryer. Cook for 10 minutes at 180°C/360f.
While the Brussels sprouts are cooking, dice your bacon. Remove all visible fat and place them in the air fryer when it beeps.
Now cook for a further 5 minutes at 200°C/400f.
Serve with salt and pepper.
Air fryer roast potatoes
Ingredients
1 kg potatoes
Olive oil spray
Sea salt, to season
Instructions
Peel the potatoes and cut into 4cm chunks. Rub potatoes dry with a clean tea towel.
Place potatoes in the basket of the air fryer. Spray well with oil , toss, then spray again.
Cook at 180°C for 15 minutes. Shake basket.
Increase heat to 200°C and cook for a further 10 minutes or until golden and crisp.
Serve the potatoes seasoned with salt.
Air fryer mince pies
Ingredients
1 small granny smith apple, peeled, cored, coarsely grated
165g (3/4 cup, firmly packed) brown sugar
90g (1/2 cup) sultanas
45g (1/4 cup) currant
45g (1/4 cup) blanched almonds, toasted, finely chopped
2 tbsp red glace cherries, finely chopped
2 tbsp mixed peel
1 tsp mixed spice
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
25g butter, melted
60ml (1/4 cup) gin
Icing sugar, to dust
For the sweet shortcut pastry:
300g (2 cups) plain flour
55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar
185g butter, chilled, chopped
1 egg, separated
60ml (1/4 cup) milk
Instructions
Use your hands to squeeze excess moisture from the apple. Transfer to a bowl.
Add the brown sugar, sultanas, currants, almond, cherries, peel, mixed spice, cinnamon, butter, and gin. Stir well to combine. Set aside for 1 hour to allow flavours to develop.
Meanwhile, place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and process until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
Add the egg yolk (reserve the egg white) and milk, and process until the dough just comes together.
Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Roll out the pastry between 2 sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick.
Use a round 8cm-diameter pastry cutter to cut 18 cases from the pastry. Line eighteen, 2.5cm deep, 4cm (base) 7cm (top) loose-based patty pans.
Reroll leftover pastry between 2 sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick. Use a round 7cm-diameter pastry cutter to cut 18 further discs from the pastry.
Transfer the fruit mixture to a fine sieve over a bowl and stir to remove excess liquid. Divide fruit mixture among pastry cases.
Beat egg white until frothy. Brush pastry discs with a little egg white.
Top pastry cases, egg white-down, with pastry discs. Press edges to seal, trimming any excess pastry.
Reroll any leftover pastry and use a 6.5cm star cutter to cut 18 stars. Brush tops with a little of the remaining egg white.
Place a star on the top of each pie. Brush the stars with egg white.
Preheat a 7-litre air fryer to 160°C for 3 minutes.
Carefully place 6 mince pies in the basket. Cook for 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crisp.
Repeat, in two more batches, with the remaining pies. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Dust the pies with icing sugar to serve.
Air fryer pigs in blankets
Ingredients
750g bacon
500g sausages
Instructions
Remove packaging from your bacon and sausages. Slice big sausages in half, if opting for big sausages.
Wrap sausages in bacon.
Load into your air fryer basket.
Cook for 8 minutes at 180°C/360f.
Serve.
Recipes courtesy of wrenkitchens.com/blog/how-to-cook-festive-favourites-using-an-air-fryer
