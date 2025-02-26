Aldi UK: Supermarket follows trend to launch bubble tea easter eggs
- Bubble Tea is a viral drink trend popular with Gen Z
- Aldi has launched brand-new bubble tea inspired Easter eggs
- The eggs mimic the look of a bubble tea and are priced at £7.99
Bubble Tea is a viral drink trend which has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon.
The drink which was founded in Taiwan in the 1980s became a popular drink in the UK in recent years, and is still a favourite of many - especially Gen Z.
Now, Aldi has jumped on the viral trend with an ‘egg-citing’ launch just time for Easter.
The discount supermarket has launched a brand-new Easter egg, which is inspired by the delicious, sweet drink.
Aldi has launched the Dairyfine Bubble Tea Easter Eggs, which are available in two flavours; Strawberry and Mango.
The eggs are presented in a bubble tea design, with an edible chocolate cup, toppings and straw.
The Mango & Peach flavour is a white chocolate cup filled with milk chocolate-coated malt balls, peach-flavoured filled marshmallows and a rock candy straw.
The Strawberry also has a white chocolate cup filled with milk chocolate-coated malt balls with strawberry-flavoured filled marshmallows and a playful rock straw.
The Dairyfine Bubble Tea Easter eggs are priced at £7.99 for 215g and are available in Aldi stores now.
