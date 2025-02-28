Apprentice star Phil has his eyes on the pies prizes

Apprentice star Phil Turner admits he has enjoyed a whirlwind year since he came runner-up on the hit BBC show. But now the popular entrepreneur says he is firmly focused on attaining yet more plaudits… this time with Turner's Pies at the upcoming British Pie Week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil has overseen phenomenal success with award-winning Turner's Pies over the past decade and the firm's succulent offerings have scooped many prestigious accolades at the annual event, dubbed the Oscars off the pie industry.

The pie is an icon of our cuisine and savoury or sweet, hot or cold, the British eat millions of them every year worth over £1billion. The British Pie Awards ceremony takes place in Melton Mowbray between March 3 and 9 and Phil is hopeful that family-run Turner's Pies will once again be recognised when it comes to the prize-giving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil, who has five branches in West Sussex and Hampshire, said: "Working with Lord Sugar was a thrill and has led to lots of fantastic opportunities for both Turner's Pies and myself and I've loved every minute. But along with our fantastic team, we have never lost focus on our business and maintaining the exemplary standards we have set over the years.

Phil is hopeful that family-run Turner's Pies will once again be recognised

"In recent years our hand-crafted pies have won the top award – supreme champion – twice, and many more besides. Last year we won the best dessert pie and then enjoyed a brilliant trip to Japan and opened Turner’s Pies pop-up shops with in Fukuoka and Osaka and we sold something like 10,000 pastries in just two days. It was truly incredible!"

Aside from in the Turner’s Pies shops, the business sells a staggering number of savoury treats thanks to their flourishing Pies by Post arm, which distributes top-quality produce all over the country. Phil added: "Obviously being a finalist with Lord Sugar was an honour but in actuality the investment we were offered has been surpassed by the Pies by Post sales alone. So, although I was runner-up, Turner's Pies was very much the big winner!"

Away from work, family man Phil is a keen sportsman and was a promising footballer in his younger days, playing more than 50 times for hometown club Bognor Regis Town. And he is ready to put his skills to the test once more when he leads a team in a celebrity charity match at the club's Nyewood Lane ground to raise money for the company's charity partner Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game takes place at 3pm on Sunday Match 16, and Phil says the chance to play and at the same time raise money for such a deserving cause is something that he cherishes. He added: "The children’s charity provides hospice care services and community support for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire. The work they do is simply wonderful and we'd love to see as many supporters come along to enjoy the day and give what they can to help with the financing of the hospice."

*Find Turner’s Pies in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Rustington, Worthing and Petersfield. More info: www.turnerspies.co.uk