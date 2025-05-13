Arun food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, pubs and food vans that have received 5 star ratings in 2025

A number of restaurants and food outlets in Arun district have been given food hygiene ratings since the beginning of this year.

Food hygiene ratings are a system used in the UK to inform consumers about the hygiene standards of food businesses, from restaurants to shops. The ratings, ranging from 0 to 5, are awarded based on inspections by local authority food safety officers and are displayed on stickers at the business and online.

These ratings help consumers make informed choices about where to eat or shop for food.

We have had a look through the ratings given this year and below are the establishments which have been give 5 stars.

Arun's five star food hygiene ratings

Alanya, 2 Norfolk House Beach Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 1 May 2025

Aldwick beach cafe, The Kiosk, Marine Drive West, Aldwick. Last inspection: 18 February 2025

Anokha, 7 The Precinct, Aldwick. Last inspection: 22 March 2025

Asda Cafe, Asda Ferring Superstore, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Last inspection: 3 March 2025

Bahar Kebab And Pizza, 25 Surrey Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 18 February 2025

Bangkok Lounge, 73 High Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 23 January 2025

Bankside coffee, 140 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-sea. Last inspection: 22 March 2025

Bombay Valley Bar & Restaurant, 8 - 10 York Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 23 January 2025

Broadmark Cafe-Bar, 8 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington. Last inspection: 30 April 2025

Caffe Grey, 26 Felpham Road, Felpham. Last inspection: 22 March 2025

Cardamom Bay, 43 - 45 Queensway, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 17 February 2025

Charcoal grill, 18 High Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 22 April 2025

Charlottes Kitchen, 24 Worthing Road, Rustington. Last inspection: 13 March 2025

Chez Moi, 49 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 22 March 2025

Chicken Cottage, 9 East Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 4 March 2025

Chicken world, 2 Wick Parade, Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 14 January 2025

China Palace, 67 High Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 15 January 2025

Claire's, 19 London Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 23 March 2025

Coconut Fusion, 2 Lennox Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025

Colacicco's, 10 Challen Vale, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 24 March 2025

Costa Coffee, Costa Drive Through, Crossbush Services, Lyminster Road, Lyminster. Last inspection: 21 April 2025

Costa Coffee, 55 High Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 28 April 2025

Costa Ltd, 129 The Street, Rustington. Last inspection: 28 April 2025

Deligo Eatery, 75 Felpham Road, Felpham. Last inspection: 28 April 2025

Dlight Express, 3 Harfield Court ,High Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 29 April 2025

Dragon, 80 Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 1 May 2025

Express Pizza and chicken, 60 The Street, Rustington. Last inspection: 14 January 2025

Friend's Cafe, 12 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 22 April 2025

Greggs,11 Churchill Parade, The Streetm Rustington. Last inspection: 17 February 2025

Hantone Restaurant and Bar, 3 Selborne Place, Selborne Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 24 March 2025

Hazza Bakes, 41 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Last inspection: 6 March 2025

Indian Royal, 3 - 5 Mill Lane, Arundel. Last inspection: 15 January 2025

Jasmine House, 23 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 3 March 2025

Jonny's Arundel, 61 High Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 23 April 2025

Kebab Carvery, 226 Chichester Road, Bersted. Last inspection: 22 March 2025

La Campania, 51 High Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 21 April 2025

La Cucina, 17 Churchill Parade, The Street, Rustington. Last inspection: 21 April 2025

Masala Lounge, 27 Sea Road, East Preston. Last inspection: 28 April 2025.

Micks Chips, 7 Sea Lane, Rustington. Last inspection: 28 April 2025

Millennium Dragon, 32 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 30 April 2025

Osca's, 58 Pier Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 28 April 2025

Perfect Pizza, 9 The Parade, Willowhayne Crescent, East Preston. Last inspection: 5 February 2025

Pizza Hut, 22 Beach Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 22 April 2025

Play Experience Cafe, Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 24 February 2025

Prachee Indian restaurant, Nyton Road, Westergate. Last inspection: 19 February 2025

Reema Restaurant T/A Beechlands LTD, 130 Sea Road, East Preston. Last inspection: 30 April 2025

Royals Fish And Chips, 9 Royal Parade, Chichester Road, Bersted. Last inspection: 30 April 2025

SANCHOS, 301 Chichester Road, Bersted. Last inspection: 30 April 2025

Shapla, 7 The Pantiles, Ferringham Lane, Ferring. Last inspection: 4 March 2025

Sips & Giggles LTD, 4 Wick Parade, Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 14 January 2025

Subway, Subway At Burger King Restaurant, Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 18 February 2025

SUNNYGARDEN, 31 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 22 March 2025

Super Mix Fried Chicken, 4 Central Buildings London Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025

Sussex fryer, 23 West Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025

Swanbourne Lodge Tearooms, Swanbourne Lodge Mill Road, Arundel. Last inspection: 21 April 2025

Texas pizza, 7 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 25 March 2025

The Beach Hut, Food Kiosk Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 April 2025

The Cabin Public House, The Cabin Public House 167 - 169 Elmer Road, Middleton-on-sea. Last inspection: 1 May 2025

The Fox Inn, Waterloo Road, Felpham. Last inspection: 28 February 2025

The George, The Street, Burpham. Last inspection: 5 February 2025

The Great Dane Ltd, 23 Sea Road, East Preston. Last inspection: 5 February 2025

The Little Tipple, 9 Ocean Parade, Ferringham Lane, Ferring. Last inspection: 1 May 2025

The Murrell Arms, Yapton Road, Barnham. Last inspection: 16 January 2025

The Orange Tree.7 Sea Lane, Ferring. Last inspection: 30 April 2025

The Pig in the South Downs, Madehurst Lodge, Madehurst Road, Madehurst. Last inspection: 23 January 2025

The Shore Cafe, Bognor Regis Baptist Church, 73 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 April 2025

The Wick Fryer, 3 Norfolk House, Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 15 January 2025

Victoria Fish and Chips, 5 - 7 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025

Virgis Silas Ltd, 21 Beach Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 22 April 2025

Yannis Traditional fish and chip, 27 - 31 Lennox Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025