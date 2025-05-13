Arun food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, pubs and food vans that have received 5 star ratings in 2025
A number of restaurants and food outlets in Arun district have been given food hygiene ratings since the beginning of this year.
Food hygiene ratings are a system used in the UK to inform consumers about the hygiene standards of food businesses, from restaurants to shops. The ratings, ranging from 0 to 5, are awarded based on inspections by local authority food safety officers and are displayed on stickers at the business and online.
These ratings help consumers make informed choices about where to eat or shop for food.
We have had a look through the ratings given this year and below are the establishments which have been give 5 stars.
- Alanya, 2 Norfolk House Beach Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 1 May 2025
- Aldwick beach cafe, The Kiosk, Marine Drive West, Aldwick. Last inspection: 18 February 2025
- Anokha, 7 The Precinct, Aldwick. Last inspection: 22 March 2025
- Asda Cafe, Asda Ferring Superstore, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Last inspection: 3 March 2025
- Bahar Kebab And Pizza, 25 Surrey Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 18 February 2025
- Bangkok Lounge, 73 High Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 23 January 2025
- Bankside coffee, 140 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-sea. Last inspection: 22 March 2025
- Bombay Valley Bar & Restaurant, 8 - 10 York Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 23 January 2025
- Broadmark Cafe-Bar, 8 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington. Last inspection: 30 April 2025
- Caffe Grey, 26 Felpham Road, Felpham. Last inspection: 22 March 2025
- Cardamom Bay, 43 - 45 Queensway, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 17 February 2025
- Charcoal grill, 18 High Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 22 April 2025
- Charlottes Kitchen, 24 Worthing Road, Rustington. Last inspection: 13 March 2025
- Chez Moi, 49 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 22 March 2025
- Chicken Cottage, 9 East Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 4 March 2025
- Chicken world, 2 Wick Parade, Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 14 January 2025
- China Palace, 67 High Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 15 January 2025
- Claire's, 19 London Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 23 March 2025
- Coconut Fusion, 2 Lennox Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025
- Colacicco's, 10 Challen Vale, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 24 March 2025
- Costa Coffee, Costa Drive Through, Crossbush Services, Lyminster Road, Lyminster. Last inspection: 21 April 2025
- Costa Coffee, 55 High Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 28 April 2025
- Costa Ltd, 129 The Street, Rustington. Last inspection: 28 April 2025
- Deligo Eatery, 75 Felpham Road, Felpham. Last inspection: 28 April 2025
- Dlight Express, 3 Harfield Court ,High Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 29 April 2025
- Dragon, 80 Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 1 May 2025
- Express Pizza and chicken, 60 The Street, Rustington. Last inspection: 14 January 2025
- Friend's Cafe, 12 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 22 April 2025
- Greggs,11 Churchill Parade, The Streetm Rustington. Last inspection: 17 February 2025
- Hantone Restaurant and Bar, 3 Selborne Place, Selborne Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 24 March 2025
- Hazza Bakes, 41 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Last inspection: 6 March 2025
- Indian Royal, 3 - 5 Mill Lane, Arundel. Last inspection: 15 January 2025
- Jasmine House, 23 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 3 March 2025
- Jonny's Arundel, 61 High Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 23 April 2025
- Kebab Carvery, 226 Chichester Road, Bersted. Last inspection: 22 March 2025
- La Campania, 51 High Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 21 April 2025
- La Cucina, 17 Churchill Parade, The Street, Rustington. Last inspection: 21 April 2025
- Masala Lounge, 27 Sea Road, East Preston. Last inspection: 28 April 2025.
- Micks Chips, 7 Sea Lane, Rustington. Last inspection: 28 April 2025
- Millennium Dragon, 32 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Last inspection: 30 April 2025
- Osca's, 58 Pier Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 28 April 2025
- Perfect Pizza, 9 The Parade, Willowhayne Crescent, East Preston. Last inspection: 5 February 2025
- Pizza Hut, 22 Beach Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 22 April 2025
- Play Experience Cafe, Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 24 February 2025
- Prachee Indian restaurant, Nyton Road, Westergate. Last inspection: 19 February 2025
- Reema Restaurant T/A Beechlands LTD, 130 Sea Road, East Preston. Last inspection: 30 April 2025
- Royals Fish And Chips, 9 Royal Parade, Chichester Road, Bersted. Last inspection: 30 April 2025
- SANCHOS, 301 Chichester Road, Bersted. Last inspection: 30 April 2025
- Shapla, 7 The Pantiles, Ferringham Lane, Ferring. Last inspection: 4 March 2025
- Sips & Giggles LTD, 4 Wick Parade, Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 14 January 2025
- Subway, Subway At Burger King Restaurant, Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 18 February 2025
- SUNNYGARDEN, 31 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 22 March 2025
- Super Mix Fried Chicken, 4 Central Buildings London Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025
- Sussex fryer, 23 West Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025
- Swanbourne Lodge Tearooms, Swanbourne Lodge Mill Road, Arundel. Last inspection: 21 April 2025
- Texas pizza, 7 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 25 March 2025
- The Beach Hut, Food Kiosk Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 April 2025
- The Cabin Public House, The Cabin Public House 167 - 169 Elmer Road, Middleton-on-sea. Last inspection: 1 May 2025
- The Fox Inn, Waterloo Road, Felpham. Last inspection: 28 February 2025
- The George, The Street, Burpham. Last inspection: 5 February 2025
- The Great Dane Ltd, 23 Sea Road, East Preston. Last inspection: 5 February 2025
- The Little Tipple, 9 Ocean Parade, Ferringham Lane, Ferring. Last inspection: 1 May 2025
- The Murrell Arms, Yapton Road, Barnham. Last inspection: 16 January 2025
- The Orange Tree.7 Sea Lane, Ferring. Last inspection: 30 April 2025
- The Pig in the South Downs, Madehurst Lodge, Madehurst Road, Madehurst. Last inspection: 23 January 2025
- The Shore Cafe, Bognor Regis Baptist Church, 73 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 April 2025
- The Wick Fryer, 3 Norfolk House, Wick Street, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 15 January 2025
- Victoria Fish and Chips, 5 - 7 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025
- Virgis Silas Ltd, 21 Beach Road, Littlehampton. Last inspection: 22 April 2025
- Yannis Traditional fish and chip, 27 - 31 Lennox Street, Bognor Regis. Last inspection: 21 March 2025