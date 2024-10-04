Arundel restaurant wins award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Steakist Bistro and Grill wins Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award for the 2nd year running

The Steakist Bistro and Grill opened in Arundel High Street in the summer of 2022 and was delighted to win the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award just 12 months later. Now, a year on The Steakist has earned the accolade for a second time.

Each year, Tripadvisor recognise travellers’ favourite restaurants around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months. The top 10% across the world win the Travellers' Choice award based on these reviews.

Hollie Wride, Manager at The Steakist said "We're really pleased to win this award for the second year running and I would like to thank our amazing team for all their hard work in serving our lovely customers."

The Steakist Arundel

The Steakist serves steaks, chicken, fish and vegetarian dishes and Sunday lunch, and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Steakist Bistro and Grill, 41 High Street, Arundel, BN18 9AG

www.thesteakist.co.uk, 01903 882024