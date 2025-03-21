Arundel restaurant wins national award for steak and ale pie

The Steakist restaurant recently launched a beef and ale pie dish for their new Wednesday evening pie night event, and as part of the launch decided to enter into the prestigious British Pie Awards. The awards have been going for 17 years and are held in Melton Mowbray with over 900 entries altogether. Many of the entrants are large supermarkets, and long established family butcher or pie businesses. Local Apprentice star, Phil Turner's Sussex based pie business has been a Gold Winner in the past.

"We didn't really expect to come anywhere to be honest," said The Steakist General Manager Hollie Wride. " The competition was happening around the time we were launching our Wednesday pie night and so we decided on a last minute entry for a bit of fun. We can't believe our pie, which is only weeks old, won a bronze". The competition organiser Matthew O'Callaghan added " it really is quite an achievement".

The Steakist Chef, Adam Ovenden, who developed the recipe in January explained "Each individual pie is packed full with 10 ounces of brisket which has been slow roasted for 6 hours."

The pie is available on Wednesday evenings and is served with mash, greens and gravy for £20. There's also a chicken and tarragon pie and fish pie available too, also at £20.

It's very tough out there right now for hospitality businesses explains Hollie. Aside from inflationary pressures on food costs and high energy bills, the government led increases in employers national insurance, minimum wage and business rates are proving to be the final straw for many. Arundel has recently seen a number of well established restaurants and cafes closedown or have to write to their customers about price increases.

The Steakist will be 3 years old this summer and is still growing. "We try to keep learning, keep innovating and keep customers interested" says Hollie. " We are doing everything we can to avoid price increases as we know it's a tough time for our customers too"

Known for their steaks, brunches and Sunday lunches, The Steakist now also has mid week specials. Last year Endless steak and fries was launched on Tuesday evenings for £35 per person. "We have been amazed how popular this one is. Tuesday nights can be as busy as a Friday night" says Hollie." And now we have pie night on a Wednesday evening , and we've teamed up with Little Fish to offer Sushi and Japanese inspired small plates on a Thursday evening".

The Steakist Bistro & Grill

41 High Street, Arundel, BN18 9AG

www.thesteakist.co.uk

01903 882024

1 . Contributed Steakist steak & ale pie Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The British pie award judges Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Steakist Bistro & Grill Arundel Photo: Submitted