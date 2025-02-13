Award-winning pie shop and bakery returns to Chichester

The luxury food company have returned to the West Sussex city.

Mud Foods has returned to Chichester with a brand-new, purpose-built, energy-efficient bakery.

The new store for Mud Foods has come after what is described as ‘substantial investment’ which allows the business to expand production and maintain demand for its range of handmade, luxury foods.

For founder and Chief Pie Maker Christian Barrington, the move is a significant milestone, bringing Mud Foods back to the city where it all began in 2009.

Christian’s journey started with a small café in Chichester in 2006, but his passion for crafting gourmet, handcrafted pies soon took centre stage. Inspired by his grandmother’s traditional recipes, he began selling at local farmers’ markets, where demand quickly grew.

Now, after years of expansion in Midhurst, the business has outgrown its previous premises, leading to the move to a larger, state-of-the-art bakery in Chichester.

Christian said, “Returning to Chichester is a proud and exciting moment for us. Demand for our pies has outgrown what we could produce at our old site, so this move ensures we can continue to deliver the same high standards of quality and service while expanding our range."

Mud Foods is not just about pies; it’s about crafting an experience. With 147 awards, including accolades from the British Pie Awards and Great Taste Awards, the company is setting the benchmark for gourmet, artisanal pies.

With their online store said to be ‘thriving’ delivering across the UK, stockists ranging from pubs and restaurants to delis and farm shops, and expansion into overseas markets, Mud Foods are looking to set a new standard in luxury pies.