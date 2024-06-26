Award-winning West Sussex ice cream company ready for 'busy summer' and encourages people to buy local

The ice cream company based in Chichester has a variety of flavours to choose from. Caroline's favourite is Rhubarb!

Caroline’s Dairy revealed that they have ‘planned well in advance’ to keep up with the summer demand of their products.

The homemade ice cream brand is based in Chalder Farm in Sidlesham, Chichester. They’ve won numerous awards for their product, including eight Great Taste Awards. They told SussexWorld that they are ‘excited’ for a ‘busy summer ahead’ as the weather improves.

Caroline Spiby, Founder of the company said: “We prepare early in the season and build a big stock ready for the summer. We don’t ever want to disappoint a customer by not having what they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been waiting patiently for a lovely bit of sunshine and we’ve now got some. It’s lovely when the sun is out. People just feel better, their heads are held higher and people smile more when there’s lovely weather.”

“We’re well ahead of the curve and are waiting to supply people. There’s a caution on all of our pots which says: ‘warning: this product exploits human weakness’. We’re ready to exploit human weakness with our ice cream!.”

Caroline also spoke about how the ice cream company came about, back in 2008. She added: “I'm married to a dairy farmer. It started a long time ago and we were looking to diversify and find a product that we can make with the milk that he produces on the farm, that’s how we came up with it.”

“We supply the Southern Coop. We've around 17 supplied in their local selection. We also work with independent shops, farm shops, pubs, restaurants and more. I think it’s great that we keep it local, that’s very important to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can all support each other, then it makes the local economy so much better.”

Their flavours include a summer rhubarb, along with ‘all-year-round’ flavours of Belgian chocolate, bourbon vanilla, coffee espresso, mint chocolate chip, rum and raisin, salted caramel, stem ginger and honeycomb, strawberries and cream and toffee and honeycomb.

They also have two ‘all-year-round’ sorbets, which are passionfruit and raspberry.