​Barolo Mauro Veglio – an expression of terroir

The wines of Barolo are widely known to be amongst the best red wines of Italy. Coming from the Piedmont region of north-west Italy, they are made from the noble Nebbiolo grape variety and though lighter in colour than some other red grape varieties, such as Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon, the wines have deep flavours, fine tannic structure, high acidity, complexity and the ability to age well.

Barolo Mauro Veglio 2019

Based in the tiny hamlet of Cascina Nuova, the producer Mauro Veglio owns 19 hectares of vineyards in a number of locations in the Barolo DOCG, which are vinified separately in order to express the particular characteristics of the terroir where the vineyard is located. With a range of six wines from different locations, this year a seventh wine has been launched on the market – Barolo DOCG del Commune di Serralunga d’Alba 2019.

“This new Barolo is an important milestone for the winery as well as for me,” says Alessandro Veglio, winemaker of Mauro Veglio winery. “For years, my uncle Mauro and I have desired to discover and showcase the characteristics of different vineyards. With the recent management of two hectares in Serralunga d’Alba, we delved into this idea further by literally and geographically coming out of our comfort zone, which are the historic crus of La Morra, Monforte d'Alba and Barolo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vineyard that yielded this new wine, stretches between the Manocino and Lirano localities, enjoying western exposure and located at an altitude between 250 and 400 metres.

The soils found here are characterized by abundant limestone and grey marl that alternate with sandy substrates. These characteristics endow the wines with distinct features expressed by intense and complex aromas, a powerful structure and strong tannic texture.

The 2019 vintage was fabulous in Barolo across the board. A classic vintage with well distributed rainfall, a cool but wet spring which was good for growth and a very hot end to the year, creating full ripeness and firm tannic structure with great typicity of traditional Barolo wines, with powerful elegance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barolo del Commune di Serralunga was aged in large (2500 litre) French oak barrels for 24 months, similarly to the Barolo Paiagallo, with only 6500 bottles produced. Ruby red in colour, the aromas and flavours are of morello cherries, typical of Nebbiolo, with dark fruit flavours and hints of spice, pepper and balsamic notes. Strong tannins show great ageing potential and a need to mature this wine for a few years more yet to reach its potential. Great structure, body and power with a long finish on the palate.