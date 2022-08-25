Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane will be chatting on the ‘Let’s Talk Food’ stage, as well as doing a book signing for her second book, Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate!

At the Let’s Talk Food Stage, visitors can hear from experts and food producers at informative talks and question and answer sessions over the three-day event.

Jane said: “I am so excited to be taking part in BBC Good Food Festival. It’s so nice to have such a lovely event so local to me; I’m looking forward to it. I’m also excited to explore and see all the amazing things going on at the event.”

Hampshire celebrity baker Jane Dunn is excited to take part in BBC Good Food Festival.

Jane, who lives in Waterlooville in Hampshire, set up her blog Jane’s Patisserie in 2014.

She said: “Blogging was something I always wanted to do, especially while I was in cookery school, but life was too busy. I really enjoyed the written part of my diploma, which involved recipe writing, so I thought it made sense to start a blog to capture my hobby. When I first started out, I didn’t think anyone would really look at it… and here we are."

Her first book Jane’s Patisserie was published in 2021.

"Publishing my first book was probably the most surreal and magical moment of my life. To this day, it’s still such a massive pinch-me moment that I have two books out in the world, and one is the fastest-selling baking book of all time.”

Viewers of This Morning may recognise Jane as she has appeared on the show a number of times making the ultimate chocolate chip cookies and Biscoff Rocky Road, which after tasting host Dermott O’Leary called her an ‘absolute legend’.

The BBC Good Food Festival at Goodwood Racecourse takes place September 9, 10 and 11.

At the event families can enjoy food tasting, shopping and entertainment with festival-goers encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and feast on all their foodie finds.

Jane is excited to see the exhibitors and try some delicious food.

She added: “I've been to Goodwood revival before which was just so much fun, so I’m excited to see the foodie side of Goodwood.

“If you see me out and about at the festival, do say hello. I love meeting people.”

The festival vibe will be brought by live music, vintage fete games and children’s activities. Even the family dog is welcome to join in for a fun, relaxed late summer day out.

Tickets are available online now and, by quoting AD20 at the checkout, you can enjoy a 20 per cent discount off the adult price of £15 and OAPs, £13. Children, 17 and under, go free each day.

Groups can enjoy savings of 25 per cent off and organisers get a free ticket for every ten tickets booked. For group tickets, call 0844 412 4650 or email [email protected]