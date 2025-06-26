While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
West Sussex boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 11 of the top-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Rock Horsham, Horsham
The Rock Horsham in Horsham has a 4.5* rating from 597 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Best burger in Horsham and it's not even close. Even the kids meal burger is incredible as an adults meal! Beer is great value and staff are amazing. No wonder this place is consistently rated in Horsham.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Railway, Burgess Hill
The Railway in Burgess Hill has a 4.5* rating from 334 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Love this pub, had a great night catching up with friends. Love that they have a good alcohol free range for my friend that doesn’t drink. The small plates were amazing. My friends and I love picking on different food. We will definitely be back! Team were lovely too.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Broadwater, Worthing
The Broadwater in Worthing has a 4.6* rating from 240 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “My expectations were not very high but the food and service here far exceeded them. I ordered a burger and it was much much better than I anticipated. Great food, friendly staff.” | Tripadvisor
4. Dorset Arms, East Grinstead
Dorset Arms in East Grinstead has a 4.2* rating from 506 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great service, very friendly. Food good pub fare, the steak pie was particularly good but all enjoyed their meals. Atmosphere very welcoming.” | Tripadvisor
