Bird & Blend Tea Co. celebrates tea-rrific A-Level Results day with free drinks for students
Bird & Blend Tea Co. celebrates the hard work and achievements of the Class of 2024 with a special free cuppa on A-Level results day. No matter the result you’ve brewed up, let us celebrate you.
Date and Time: 15th August 2024, 11:00 - 17:00
Location: Bird & Blend stores; 41 Gardner St, BN1 1UN and at the beach; 38-39 Kings Road Arches, BN1 2LN
Offer Details:
- Claim a free drink from our Summer menu by presenting your A-Level results and student ID at the cash desk
- Choose from a selection of magical matcha, refreshing iced teas, and calming herbal brews
- One free drink per person
Free drink available at all Bird & Blend stores, stores based in Brighton, Bristol, Canterbury, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Worthing, York and London sites: Angel, Borough and Portobello.
