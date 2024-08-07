Bird & Blend Tea Co. celebrates tea-rrific A-Level Results day with free drinks for students

By Zoe Sobol
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s time to ‘Par-tea’ and ‘sip back and relax’ now that the results are in.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. celebrates the hard work and achievements of the Class of 2024 with a special free cuppa on A-Level results day. No matter the result you’ve brewed up, let us celebrate you.

Date and Time: 15th August 2024, 11:00 - 17:00

Location: Bird & Blend stores; 41 Gardner St, BN1 1UN and at the beach; 38-39 Kings Road Arches, BN1 2LN

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Offer Details:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Claim a free drink from our Summer menu by presenting your A-Level results and student ID at the cash desk
  • Choose from a selection of magical matcha, refreshing iced teas, and calming herbal brews
  • One free drink per person

Free drink available at all Bird & Blend stores, stores based in Brighton, Bristol, Canterbury, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Worthing, York and London sites: Angel, Borough and Portobello.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice