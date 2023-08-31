Bolney Wine Estate to host launch weekend for new development

Bolney Wine Estate, one of the UK’s first commercial vineyards, has undergone a transformation and expansion with the launch of new visitor spaces, including a brand-new café, vineyard shop and tour rooms.

Representing an exciting new chapter for Bolney, the new spaces will officially launch on Friday 15th & Saturday 16th September with visitors invited to the Estate to enjoy one of the tours or tastings, or a sparkling afternoon tea over the weekend. There will also be late-night café opening on each evening until 9pm, with live music, and canapés served alongside a selection of Bolney’s award-winning wines.

Launch Weekend Sparkling Afternoon Tea (£35 per person). Available from 12 – 3pm on Friday & Saturday. Enjoy everything from delicious cakes, finger sandwiches and the classic scones with cream and jam. The package includes a glass of either the award-winning Bolney Bubbly or Bolney Bubbly Rosé. Book here

Tours & Tastings (from £30 per person). Available at various times throughout the weekend. The Sussex Cheese & Wine Tasting (£30) gives visitors the chance to discover the beauty of Bolney on a guided tasting experience through the exquisite Sussex vineyard and state-of-the-art winery. Try five award-winning wines presented with a carefully curated food matching plate. The Ultimate Wine & Food Tasting Tour (£60) offers a more extensive tour (3hrs) of the stunning vineyard and winery that has brought English wine to the global stage, as well as a tutored tasting of five wines carefully paired with a food matching plate and a sumptuous seasonal mezze board. Book here

Bolney Wine Estate

No tickets or bookings are required to visit the Estate over the weekend, or for the late-night openings. Plenty of parking is available on-site, as well as electrical car chargers. The Estate is also dog friendly, although dogs are not allowed into the restaurant.

What’s new at the Estate?

The new development sees the creation of two additional tour rooms, which will also be available as private hire event spaces for corporates and customers, with one of the tour rooms enjoying a balcony with stunning views of the Eighteen Acre vineyard.

With its indoor and outdoor seating, the new café space downstairs provides the perfect stop off any time, and will serve an array of sandwiches, snacks, and treats, using the best locally sourced ingredients. A new Enomatic machine also allows guests to try Bolney and other premium wines, from partner vineyards around the world, by the glass.

Bolney Wine Estate's new Vineyard Shop

