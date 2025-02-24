Breweries raise a glass to their “shared vision”

Ridgeway Brewery has been sold to Crafty Brewing, with KBS Corporate advising on a transaction which unites a shared vision “of what good beer should be”.

Founded in 2002 by Peter Scholey, a former head brewer at the well-known Brakspear brewery, Ridgeway produces a range of beers which are distributed across the UK and internationally, with a strong focus on exports.

Whilst registered in South Stoke, Oxfordshire, the brewery expanded and upgraded its facility in Pulborough, West Sussex in 2016, and produces an extensive range of over 30 different beers including bitters, stouts and IPAs.

In a deal led by Oliver Rigby, KBS Corporate Deal Executive, and with help from Eleanor Smith of the Alston Asquith law firm, Ridgeway Brewery was sold to Loxhill, Surrey-based Crafty Brewing – which is run by Luke Herman, who founded the company in 2014.

Crafty Brewing believe the transaction brings together “two like-minded beer producers whose common focus is consistently creating high-quality beers whilst being environmentally considerate”.

The combined business will be capable of producing 100,000 litres of beer per week, destined for export, supermarkets, pubs, restaurants and events venues, as well as a growing consumer market.

Peter Scholey, founder of Ridgeway Brewery, commented: “Any business needs a succession plan, but with brewing it’s far more than just finding a new manager.

“You need someone who shares your vision of what ‘good beer’ should be, and I’m pleased to have found that person in Luke Herman.

“I look forward to working alongside Luke as we explore the exciting new opportunities created.”

Luke Herman believes Crafty Brewing will benefit greatly from Peter’s knowhow in their quest to build up the combined venture.

“Having grown Crafty Brewing from a 100-litre kit in a lorry body to a 5,000-litre set-up in a purpose-built facility, producing traditional beers with a modern twist, joining forces with Ridgeway was a natural next step,” said Luke.

“Peter brings a deep understanding of the industry, expert brewing skills and a portfolio of world-class beers. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him, learning from his experience and maintaining the Ridgeway brand he has built with such dedication.

“I look forward to combining our expertise, creativity, enthusiasm and commitment to quality, award-winning beer.”