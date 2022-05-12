Brighton chef Phil Bartley shares his recipe for a special 'full flavour' pasta dish

Truffle Salami, Charred Broccoli & Yorkshire Pecorino Linguini

Everyone loves a good old pasta recipe, but this week I’m dishing up something a bit more special than your average Italian pasta.

This linguini is made with some local, artisan produced ingredients including truffle salami from Moons Green alongside a hard cheese such as Yorkshire pecorino.

It’s a full flavour, easy-to-follow recipe made with some fantastic artisan ingredients for the perfect dinner party main to impress your friends.

All of these ingredients can be found locally and on our website: Home - TGBC (thegreatbritishcharcuterie.co.uk).

SERVES 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

140g Tempus truffle salami roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic peeled & chopped

4 tsp tomato paste

400g chopped tomatoes

320g dried linguine

100g purple sprouting broccoli

200g beef stock

100g Yorkshire pecorino

Method:

1. First, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a medium frying pan and add the salami to sauté for 5 minutes.

2. Next, add the garlic into the pan and sauté until golden.

3. Then, add the tomato paste and cook on a low heat for 2 minutes.

4. During this process, season with salt and pepper.

5. Now, add the chopped tomatoes followed by the meat stock and simmer for a further 5 minutes.

6. Then, bring a pan of salted water to boil and cook linguine as per packet instructions.

7. Once it has cooked, mix the pasta and sauce together in a pan.

8. Plate it up and serve with grated Yorkshire pecorino cheese.