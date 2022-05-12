Brighton chef Phil Bartley shares his recipe for a special 'full flavour' pasta dish

Truffle Salami, Charred Broccoli & Yorkshire Pecorino Linguini
Everyone loves a good old pasta recipe, but this week I’m dishing up something a bit more special than your average Italian pasta.
This linguini is made with some local, artisan produced ingredients including truffle salami from Moons Green alongside a hard cheese such as Yorkshire pecorino.
It’s a full flavour, easy-to-follow recipe made with some fantastic artisan ingredients for the perfect dinner party main to impress your friends.
All of these ingredients can be found locally and on our website: Home - TGBC (thegreatbritishcharcuterie.co.uk).
SERVES 4
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
140g Tempus truffle salami roughly chopped
2 cloves garlic peeled & chopped
4 tsp tomato paste
400g chopped tomatoes
320g dried linguine
100g purple sprouting broccoli
200g beef stock
100g Yorkshire pecorino
Method:
1. First, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a medium frying pan and add the salami to sauté for 5 minutes.
2. Next, add the garlic into the pan and sauté until golden.
3. Then, add the tomato paste and cook on a low heat for 2 minutes.
4. During this process, season with salt and pepper.
5. Now, add the chopped tomatoes followed by the meat stock and simmer for a further 5 minutes.
6. Then, bring a pan of salted water to boil and cook linguine as per packet instructions.
7. Once it has cooked, mix the pasta and sauce together in a pan.
8. Plate it up and serve with grated Yorkshire pecorino cheese.
Enjoy!