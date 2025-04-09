Brighton Cocktail Festival launches with a lineup of 30 of Brighton’s best bars

Each bar is currently developing their own original recipes for two off-menu festival cocktails and one non-alcoholic festival cocktail, which will cost just £6 and £4 each when you have a ticket. The cocktails will be revealed over the summer, and ticket holders will be able to filter bars by area or spirit to create their own bespoke cocktail shortlist or bar trails.

The first lineup of 30 bars has been announced as part of the launch today, from Brighton and Hove’s The Plotting Parlour to 1920s style speakeasy Bar Valentino, beachfront bars No.124 and Rockwater, graffiti whisky bar Cut Your Wolf Loose, Japanese-inspired Blossoms, art bar Helm Gallery, and bee-inspired bar Apiary. There will also be an exclusive takeover from Julien Barnett whose UK Top 50 Bar Gungho! closed its doors in February, and many more bars will be added to the lineup over the coming months.

“I moved down to Brighton & Hove after lockdown, and was absolutely blown away by the incredible cocktail culture here”,says Brighton Cocktail Festival Founder Harry Philippson. “People already know about Brighton’s amazing food scene, but I think it’s about time we also celebrated the exceptional bars, mixologists, and cocktails throughout the city. And what better way to do this than a city-wide cocktail festival where you can discover dozens of Brighton’s best bars - all within walking distance from each other.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale for just £15 at brightoncocktailfestival.com and you can find out more by following @brightoncocktailfestival on Instagram and TikTok.

