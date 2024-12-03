Brighton Cocktail Tours launch as the perfect gift for cocktail lovers

Premium cocktail events company, Brighton Cocktail Experiences, launched their brand new cocktail tours and gift cards today, just in time to buy as the perfect Christmas gift for a cocktail lover.

Brighton Cocktail Tours offer an immersive experience for cocktail enthusiasts, taking you on a journey through Brighton & Hove’s best bars. Guided by a cocktail expert, you’ll visit three of the city’s most celebrated cocktail bars, each offering their unique twist on a cocktail from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. Along the way, you’ll learn about the art of mixology, the history behind the cocktails, and trade secrets from Brighton’s spectacular bar scene.

Tickets and gift cards went on sale today for three different Brighton Cocktail Tours - Experimental, Whisky and Gin - with tours starting from February onwards. You can also buy a gift card, which can be used to book any of the tours over the next year.

“Brighton’s cocktail culture is nothing short of extraordinary, and I’ve made it my mission to celebrate and share my love for Brighton’s best bars for everyone to enjoy”, said Harry Philippson, Founder of Brighton Cocktail Experiences. “Brighton Cocktail Tours are the ultimate Christmas present for cocktail fans, or anyone looking to experience Brighton's exceptional bar scene in a unique and unforgettable way”.

Follow @brightoncocktails on Instagram to find out more, and visit brightoncocktailexperiences.com/shop to book a Brighton Cocktail Tour or purchase a gift card.