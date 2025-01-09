Brighton fine dining restaurant features on Good Food Guide Awards 2025 shortlist for value
A Brighton restaurant has been named as a finalist in the Best Value Set Menu category at The Good Food Guide Awards 2025.
The awards ceremony, in partnership with OpenTable, will take place on February 3rd at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. The event will be hosted by TV presenter Richard Bacon and will feature several categories, including Restaurant of the Year, Chef to Watch, and the newly introduced Best Value Set Menu.
Dilsk in Brighton is one of six restaurants shortlisted in this category, alongside Josephine Bouchon (London), The Palmerston (Edinburgh), Pompette (Oxford), Wilsons (Bristol), and The Devonshire (London). This new category recognizes restaurants that offer set menus balancing quality and value.
The Good Food Guide Awards are based on anonymous inspections conducted over the past year, with nominees evaluated on various criteria, including food quality, service, and affordability. The winners for all categories will be announced during the ceremony.
Dilsk’s nomination places it among a select group of restaurants recognised nationwide for offering exceptional value in dining.
