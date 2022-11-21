Life away from the country’s griddles and grills has become a little bit dicey of late but at least the golden years of the UK burger continue unabated.

The Truffle Burger at Brighton's Honest Burger

In these uncertain times there is at least one decision which is not ‘eye-watering’ and that’s choosing to get yourself a bun full of fun at Brighton’s Honest Burgers.

The 43-strong chain of restaurants, which had the most modest of beginnings at a past Brighton Food Festival, unveils a new limited edition burger every month and this month’s offering is a doozy.

Honest’s Truffle burger been created in collaboration with truffle condiment connoisseurs, the Truffle Guys, and is as savoury and indulgent as it sounds.

Honest Burger's onion rings and bacon gravy

For an impressive 14 squid (including homemade rosemary chippies, as is the the Honest way), it offers a plate of primo additions to an always excellent burger.

Their trademark beef patties, made with British chuck and flat cup cuts of beef at their own butchers, are teamed up with a torrent of truffly treats in the shape of a rich white truffle mayo and truffled shoestring fries.

The fries are coated with the Truffle Guys Signature Truffle Dust, and the mayo is made from their White Truffle Oil with an additional hit of the aforementioned truffle dust.

Extravagance abounds with melted creamy taleggio cheese, some perfectly crisped US-style streaky bacon, and a semblance of restraint comes in the shape of some rocket and crunchy house pickles.

It’s a great little concoction of lush ingredients which you’ll find yourself hoping makes its way back to the Honest Burgers menu in the near future.

As ever, you’d a silly sausage/patty to visit Honest Burger without having a bowl of their humongous and wondrous onion rings, fried a gluten-free batter which is lighter than it looks and spiked with black pepper and fennel.

The additional treat of bacon gravy is always worth it’s place in proceedings, try not to dwell too much on the processes behind something so adorable and perhaps tell yourself you’ll have a salad tomorrow.

Honest Burgers’ Truffle special is available now until 28 November, so get it while you can and look forward to next month’s new creation.