Brighton is one of the most romantic places in the UK

New research has revealed Brighton is in the top 10 cities in the UK with the most romantic places to visit.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 1:36 pm

FROM MARS has looked at the number of restaurants, nightlife venues, and romantic places for cities in the UK. It’s also looked at date idea searches per city to award an overall dating score.

Brighton came tenth in the ranking with 77 romantic places, 1,177 restaurants, and an overall dating score of 7.29.

Here is the full top 10 (first figure is the number of romantic places and the second is the overall dating score):

Brighton is one of the most romantic cities in the UK (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

London - 1,058, 6.67

Edinburgh - 287, 5.73

Glasgow - 147, 7.08

Liverpool - 145, 9.06

Birmingham - 109, 4.69

Manchester - 105, 9.48

Belfast - 104, 5.21

Bristol - 92, 7.4

Leeds - 87, 8.02

Brighton - 77, 7.29

Looking across the pond, the best city to go on a date in America is San Francisco.

You can view the full research here

