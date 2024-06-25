Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Brighton fish and chip is inviting people to test the pairing of the time honoured English favourite dish with a more recent popular drink from warmer climes.

This coming Saturday (June 29) from 12pm, Captains, based on the Lower Promenade near the Palace Pier, is offering a free glass of prosecco for the first 200 people who buy a portion of fish and chips.

The restaurant has teamed up with one of the UK’s most popular, premium Prosecco brands, La Gioiosa.

A spokesperson said: “La Gioiosa represents the tradition of Italian winemaking which the Moretti Polegato family has been carrying out for generations on their vineyards in the heart of the Prosecco wine region of Treviso, in Northern Italy.