Brighton restaurant offers a free glass of prosecco with fish and chips to 200 diners
This coming Saturday (June 29) from 12pm, Captains, based on the Lower Promenade near the Palace Pier, is offering a free glass of prosecco for the first 200 people who buy a portion of fish and chips.
The restaurant has teamed up with one of the UK’s most popular, premium Prosecco brands, La Gioiosa.
A spokesperson said: “La Gioiosa represents the tradition of Italian winemaking which the Moretti Polegato family has been carrying out for generations on their vineyards in the heart of the Prosecco wine region of Treviso, in Northern Italy.
"With their expert pairing, the refreshing and crisp notes of prosecco perfectly complement the richness of fish and chips, for a more elevated experience.”
