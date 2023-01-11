A former Masterchef winner will be creating some fantastic new original dishes and getting the year off to a suitably sustainable start with a meat-free Mexican supper club at Wahaca, Brighton.

Vegan bean tostadas at Wahaca

Thomasina Miers, co-founder of the popular Mexican-inspired restaurant group, will be serving up veggie and vegan delights at the special evening.

The meat-Free Mexican supper club takes place at the Brighton branch on North Street on Wednesday January 18.

In addition to the planet-friendly street food on the house throughout the month, there’s also Wahaca’s first ever non-alcoholic margarita, making a timely debut for Dry January.

A vegan mushroom taco

At the supper club Thomasina will be serving up a selection of plant-powered plates taken from her recent cookbook – Meat-Free Mexican.

She said; ““The start of the year is traditionally a time for cutting back - but this shouldn’t mean that there’s any reason to miss out.

"We want to inspire customers to try new things and enjoy food that’s both delicious and planet-friendly - we hope that our January supper club and complimentary low-carbon dishes will do exactly that!”

The meat-free Mexican menu will include Tenderstem and Crown Prince tempura with jalapeño & lime drizzle, mushroom tostadas, tamales with spinach and yellow mole, Grilled hispi cabbage with root vegetable mash and ancho relish, and finishing with orange ricotta doughnuts with hibiscus sugar.

Wahaca's non-alcoholic margarita

A fully vegan version of the menu will also be served.

Tickets are priced at £45 per person and go on sale via wahaca.co.uk/meat-free-mexican-supper-club/ from 3rd January.

As well as the sustainable and low-carbon food Wahaca’s first ever non-alcoholic Margarita (£5.95) is just the ticket for Dry January.

Pentire Adrift botanical non-alcoholic spirit is shaken with lime and agave and served on the rocks with a chilli salt rim and a slice of jalapeño.

Thomasina Miers

And beer drinkers wanting to go booze-free can wash down their tacos with a Lucky Saint (£4.95) - a refreshing, alcohol-removed Bavarian lager with a citrus hop finish.

