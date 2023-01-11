Thomasina Miers, co-founder of the popular Mexican-inspired restaurant group, will be serving up veggie and vegan delights at the special evening.
The meat-Free Mexican supper club takes place at the Brighton branch on North Street on Wednesday January 18.
In addition to the planet-friendly street food on the house throughout the month, there’s also Wahaca’s first ever non-alcoholic margarita, making a timely debut for Dry January.
At the supper club Thomasina will be serving up a selection of plant-powered plates taken from her recent cookbook – Meat-Free Mexican.
She said; ““The start of the year is traditionally a time for cutting back - but this shouldn’t mean that there’s any reason to miss out.
"We want to inspire customers to try new things and enjoy food that’s both delicious and planet-friendly - we hope that our January supper club and complimentary low-carbon dishes will do exactly that!”
The meat-free Mexican menu will include Tenderstem and Crown Prince tempura with jalapeño & lime drizzle, mushroom tostadas, tamales with spinach and yellow mole, Grilled hispi cabbage with root vegetable mash and ancho relish, and finishing with orange ricotta doughnuts with hibiscus sugar.
A fully vegan version of the menu will also be served.
Tickets are priced at £45 per person and go on sale via wahaca.co.uk/meat-free-mexican-supper-club/ from 3rd January.
As well as the sustainable and low-carbon food Wahaca’s first ever non-alcoholic Margarita (£5.95) is just the ticket for Dry January.
Pentire Adrift botanical non-alcoholic spirit is shaken with lime and agave and served on the rocks with a chilli salt rim and a slice of jalapeño.
And beer drinkers wanting to go booze-free can wash down their tacos with a Lucky Saint (£4.95) - a refreshing, alcohol-removed Bavarian lager with a citrus hop finish.