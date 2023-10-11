Brighton's brew boom: locals turn to homebrewing amidst rising beer prices

Brighton, known for its vibrant pub culture and love for a good pint, is witnessing a brewing revolution. As beer prices across the country soar, many Brighton locals are turning to homebrewing, creating unique beers from the comfort of their homes.

A recent survey from The Home Brew Shop highlighted this trend, revealing a 15% year-on-year surge in homebrewing interest, with Brightonians prominently joining the movement.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) data paints a clear picture: the cost of a pint of draught lager has escalated to an average of £4.56, a notable 50p increase in just over a year. Reflecting on this, a Brighton local and survey respondent shared, "Instead of shelling out £6 for a pint of corporate lager at the pub, I've found joy in crafting my own beers. It's personal, cost-effective, and frankly, a lot more satisfying."

Such sentiments resonate with many in our coastal town, prompting questions about the economics and experience of homebrewing: "Is it genuinely cheaper to brew your own beer?" and "Is the effort of home-brewing truly worth it?"

Brighton residents behind surge in homebrewing

For many Brightonians, the appeal of homebrewing transcends savings. It's about the art of creation, blending science, tradition, and a hint of coastal inspiration. From the initial stages of brewing wort, a sweet concoction from malted barley, to the anticipation during fermentation, the process is as rewarding as the final sip.

Brighton, with its rich history and eclectic spirit, provides the perfect backdrop for this brewing renaissance. Homebrewers have the liberty to replicate their favourite local beers or even innovate, adding a Brighton twist.

Starting up in homebrewing can be as modest as a £70 investment for a basic kit, yielding about 23L of beer. This equates to approximately £1.75 per pint for the debut batch. As brewers continue their craft, this cost can drop to a mere 70p per pint, offering significant savings.

Of course, there are additional costs, such as electricity, water, and time. However, even when factored in, the cost remains competitive, especially when juxtaposed with Brighton pub prices.