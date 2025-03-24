Burger King® UK’s Bognor restaurant looks 'better than ever' after recent glow up
Burger King® UK is celebrating the reopening by giving away 1,000 FREE Whopper® or Chicken Royale burgers* to lucky customers for one day only, on Tuesday 25th March.
The newly remodelled Bognor restaurant brings customer experience to a new level, with all-new in-restaurant innovations such as table service and a sensational menu that caters to all customers, whether they’re looking to start their day with a delicious breakfast butty and coffee for just £3.49, enjoy a family feast on delivery, or indulge in a late night snack.
Burger King® UK has also confirmed its extended hours at the Bognor restaurant, which is now open from 8am to 11pm. This means customers can make the most of Burger King® UK’s delicious menu from morning to late.
Na, Restaurant Manager at Burger King® UK, said:“The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Bognor. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new enjoying everything that the remodelled restaurant has to offer, and we know they’ll have the best time whilst enjoying their delicious meals here.”
The re-opening of Bognor is the perfect opportunity for Burger King® UK fans to make the most of the tasty deals and discounts available on the Burger King® app. Whether it’s the classic Whopper® or Chicken Royale, customers can make savings all year round!