Burger & Lobster Launching in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burger & Lobster, a restaurant known for serving luxurious lobster and indulgent burgers at reasonable prices, has announced that it will open in Brighton next month. Burger & Lobster is excited to open its first new location in the United Kingdom in eight years, at 15 Market Street in Brighton's The Lanes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger & Lobster, which will feature a gourmet menu, will appeal to lobster lovers, burger enthusiasts, and those who enjoy trying new restaurants. There will be something for everyone, from Lobster Croquettes to a Wagyu Burger, not to mention the famous Lobster Roll with a signature Lemon and Garlic Butter. A Burger & Lobster first, the brand will launch a brunch menu featuring several exclusive dishes for Brighton diners only.

Burger & Lobster's menu, known for its quality and simplicity, is designed to please all palates. From perfectly grilled burgers to fresh, succulent lobster, the menu is complemented by an incredible selection of sides and signature cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burger & Lobster was founded in 2011 and currently operates nine locations throughout the capital, including Bond Street, Bread Street, Knightsbridge, Leicester Square, Mayfair, Oxford Circus, Soho, Threadneedle Street, and West India Quay. This February, the company is thrilled to expand outside of London to Brighton, a well-known seaside town.

In February 2025, Burger & Lobster will open at 15 Market Street, Brighton & Hove, BN1 1HH.