Burger & Lobster Launching in Brighton
Burger & Lobster, which will feature a gourmet menu, will appeal to lobster lovers, burger enthusiasts, and those who enjoy trying new restaurants. There will be something for everyone, from Lobster Croquettes to a Wagyu Burger, not to mention the famous Lobster Roll with a signature Lemon and Garlic Butter. A Burger & Lobster first, the brand will launch a brunch menu featuring several exclusive dishes for Brighton diners only.
Burger & Lobster's menu, known for its quality and simplicity, is designed to please all palates. From perfectly grilled burgers to fresh, succulent lobster, the menu is complemented by an incredible selection of sides and signature cocktails.
Burger & Lobster was founded in 2011 and currently operates nine locations throughout the capital, including Bond Street, Bread Street, Knightsbridge, Leicester Square, Mayfair, Oxford Circus, Soho, Threadneedle Street, and West India Quay. This February, the company is thrilled to expand outside of London to Brighton, a well-known seaside town.
In February 2025, Burger & Lobster will open at 15 Market Street, Brighton & Hove, BN1 1HH.