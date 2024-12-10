Burger spot opens up in Chichester

By Henry Bryant
Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 14:11 BST
Burgover has officially opened it’s doors in the historic West Sussex city of Chichester.

On 30 South Street, the burger chain has opened its doors. The location is next to the former Three Joe’s Pizza spot which has been transformed into Piccolino.

A statement from Burgover regarding their philosophy reads: “We believe people deserve real hamburgers - We believe burgers done right make people happy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It started with Burgover's first restaurant opening at Horsham. it was 2022, and we were craving for a good burger. Oh sure, there were plenty of burgers out there, but they all tasted the same. That's why we set out to make the best smash burger.

Chichester's newest burger bar has opened.placeholder image
Chichester's newest burger bar has opened.

"The reason we became successful in a short time is that we love our job.”

Burgover has one other store in Horsham, on 41 Springfield Road.

The restaurant also serves a range of boneless chicken, wings and hang-spun milkshakes.

Related topics:Horsham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice