Burger spot opens up in Chichester
On 30 South Street, the burger chain has opened its doors. The location is next to the former Three Joe’s Pizza spot which has been transformed into Piccolino.
A statement from Burgover regarding their philosophy reads: “We believe people deserve real hamburgers - We believe burgers done right make people happy.
"It started with Burgover's first restaurant opening at Horsham. it was 2022, and we were craving for a good burger. Oh sure, there were plenty of burgers out there, but they all tasted the same. That's why we set out to make the best smash burger.
"The reason we became successful in a short time is that we love our job.”
Burgover has one other store in Horsham, on 41 Springfield Road.
The restaurant also serves a range of boneless chicken, wings and hang-spun milkshakes.