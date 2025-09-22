Butcombe pubs in West Sussex celebrate Cask Ale Week

It is Cask Ale Week, and to celebrate, Butcombe Pubs & Inns in West Sussex have rolled out two new pours alongside the favourites, to give customers a real taste of what is fast becoming the popular choice amongst younger drinkers. They’re even giving away free pints!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cask Ale Week is an annual celebration of Britain’s national drink – cask beer. It’s an opportunity for pubs and breweries to get involved and encourage their customers to try and promote real ale by organising events and activities throughout the week. Formed in the early noughties by Cask Marque, Cask Ale Week is supported by the major trade organisations, brewers, and pub groups as well as The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Butcombe’s two new beers are ‘Brewers Strength’, a seasonal beer and ‘Bitter Melissa’ created by Melissa Eveleigh, a leading voice for women in beer. This limited-edition cask ale isn’t just a great pint, it’s part of a bigger movement to bring more diversity, representation, and fresh perspectives to British brewing - a tribute to true craftsmanship over convention. Also being celebrated are Butcombe Original – the South West’s favourite beer, the ever-popular Butcombe Gold and Rare Breed – Butcombe Brewing Co’s collaboration with farmer and TV personality Adam Henson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In further celebration of all things Cask Ale, the Butcombe Beer Club has made a return to mark the occasion. Simply visit any Butcombe Pubs & Inns site from 1st – 30th September 2025 and for every five pints purchased drinkers earn a complimentary pint to redeem up until the 19th October 2025.

Cask Ale Week

Simon Dehany, Brand Manager, Butcombe Group, says: “Cask Ale Week is the perfect time to explore and enjoy the distinctive range of our Butcombe beers and to celebrate the incredible talent we nurture here.

“Cask is the freshest beer on the bar – naturally carbonated, uniquely British, and brimming with flavour and we’re proud to keep that tradition alive. We’ve long been recognised for our dedication to real ale, our innovation and preservation of traditional brewing methods, so what better way to celebrate Cask Ale Week than to raise a glass or two.”