Carne, Hove's jazz afternoon, and wine night events

Carne in Hove is hosting a two great events in the coming days.
By Steve Holloway
Published 15th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST

Tomorrow (Sunday July 15) the Church Road venue will put on its first jazz session.

Then on Thursday (July 20) it will host the latest in a series of monthly wine-tasting events.

A spokesperson said: “Expect to hear your favourite jazz classics performed by a duo of voice and electric guitar.

Carne, Hove
Carne, Hove

"Enjoy while you feast on our famously good roast or sipping cocktails in the bar.

"Jazz sessions coincide with the Carne Cocktail Hour from 5 - 7 pm, finish your weekend in style with 2 for 1 on our whole cocktail menu.

“On Thursday

On Thursday, at Carne Wine Table, we will be tasting some wines from South Africa’s Stellenbosch wine region and beyond. Unoaked Chardonnay, Riesling and a low intervention, hand picked Cabernet Franc are among the line up.

"We’ll be joined by Robin from Burgundy Wines, who will guide us through the evening.

"This will be a casual event, with everyone seated together banquet style, and time to chat about the wines we’re tasting together.

"Food will of course be involved, with sharing plates to match the wines.”

Sunday’s jazz session takes place between 5:30 - 7:30pm. Entry is free but booking is advised.

Carne Wine Table on Thursday costs £30 per person, Tickets https://www.carne-hove.co.uk/event-details/carne-wine-table-5-south-african-wines

