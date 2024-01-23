Celebrate Australia Day this Friday 26th January

Australian Wine Selection

In recent years, the day is becoming more and more an opportunity to reflect on the country’s past, encouraging greater engagement with local indigenous groups and fostering respect for the contributions of all Australians, past, present and future. Positive steps which hopefully will lead to coherent integration of all races and nationalities. Reasons a-plenty to raise a delicious glass of Australian wine and toast both the indigenous peoples of this vast continent and the descendants of the original colonisers, responsible for creating the Australian Wine Industry.

As one of the largest, if not the largest, export markets for Australian wine, the UK has a wide selection of wines from every production region of Australia, making it easy to find Australian wine but a little more tricky in deciding which to buy! Here are five recommendations all of which provide a cracking glass of wine from ‘down under’.

From South-Eastern Australia comes a fresh, juicy, fruity white called Victory Hotel, taking its name from a famous watering-hole in the heart of this premium grape growing area. Made from a classic Australian blend of Chardonnay and Semillon, this is well-made, easy drinking, unoaked white at a bargain price – appley, with a refreshing, crisp citrus zing. £7.25 from The Wine Society.

Another appealing white at a similar price is On Point Australian Pinot Grigio 2022, also currently £7.25 from The Wine Society. From a grape variety more often encountered in Italy, this is wonderfully refreshing, soft, fruity white, with orchard fruit flavours, together with peach and lime. The name equates to ‘Top Notch’, an accolade given by the winemakers themselves – a zesty anytime wine, also from South-Eastern Australia.

With an equally intriguing name, comes RS20 Riesling 2022 made by Mac Forbes, one of Australia’s best young winemakers, in the Strathbogie Ranges in Victoria. An old-world style Riesling with considerable body, depth and complexity. Off-dry on the palate, with ripe nectarine and lime notes, balanced acidity and a mineral finish. Currently £21.95 from The Wine Society, reduced from £24.

From the McLaren Vale region comes Wirra Wirra Church Block 2020, made from a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Merlot – a full blooded red perfect for a winter’s evening. Soft and mellow with ripe tannins and deep colour, with spicy, rich, black fruit on the palate. The name comes from a small vineyard next to a church established in 1854, across the road from Wirra Wirra’s winery. £14.99 from Waitrose.

