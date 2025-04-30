Celebrate the bank holiday with a champagne lunch at Chichester's The Ivy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spring is blooming and a Chichester restaurant is inviting guests to celebrate the May bank holidays with a champagne upgrade to their brunch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ivy in East Street is offering a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for just £60. Perfect for celebrating any occasion, even if it’s just the changing of the season, the offer will mean guests can enjoy a chilled Veuve Clicquot at £10 a glass* when dining on the brunch menu.

Recently refreshed with new dishes for spring, the Brunch Menu at The Ivy Collection restaurants includes brunch-time delights such as fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes topped with strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and Greek yoghurt, with a lemon balm garnish and a generous drizzle of warm red berry sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This dish is accompanied on the menu by dishes including Eggs Royale with The Ivy Cure Smoked Salmon, served with crispy thick cut chips, and Chargrilled Halloumi with Harissa Grains, served with red peppers, courgette, red chilli, pine nuts, micro salad cress and herb dressing.

Long weekends are a good time for a celebratory brunch

To take advantage of the offer, guests simply need to book for brunch on a bank holiday weekend in May and ask for the Veuve Clicquot Brunch upgrade. The Brunch Menu at The Ivy Collection is available on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 11am and 4pm*.

To book, visit https://ivycollection.com/book-a-table/.

To become a member of The Ivy Premier Rewards App, join here: https://theivycollection.app/

*Guests dining on the Brunch Menu will be able to add a 75cl bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label for £60, the equivalent to £10 a glass with six glasses per bottle. Not applicable on Veuve Clicquot served by the glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer will be available on the May Bank Holiday weekends in 2025.

*The Brunch Menu at The Ivy Collection is available on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 11am and 4pm. In some restaurants, the Veuve Clicquot upgrade will be available from 12pm.