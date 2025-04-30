Celebrate the bank holiday with a champagne lunch at Chichester's The Ivy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ivy in East Street is offering a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for just £60. Perfect for celebrating any occasion, even if it’s just the changing of the season, the offer will mean guests can enjoy a chilled Veuve Clicquot at £10 a glass* when dining on the brunch menu.
Recently refreshed with new dishes for spring, the Brunch Menu at The Ivy Collection restaurants includes brunch-time delights such as fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes topped with strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and Greek yoghurt, with a lemon balm garnish and a generous drizzle of warm red berry sauce.
This dish is accompanied on the menu by dishes including Eggs Royale with The Ivy Cure Smoked Salmon, served with crispy thick cut chips, and Chargrilled Halloumi with Harissa Grains, served with red peppers, courgette, red chilli, pine nuts, micro salad cress and herb dressing.
To take advantage of the offer, guests simply need to book for brunch on a bank holiday weekend in May and ask for the Veuve Clicquot Brunch upgrade. The Brunch Menu at The Ivy Collection is available on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 11am and 4pm*.
To book, visit https://ivycollection.com/book-a-table/.
To become a member of The Ivy Premier Rewards App, join here: https://theivycollection.app/
*Guests dining on the Brunch Menu will be able to add a 75cl bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label for £60, the equivalent to £10 a glass with six glasses per bottle. Not applicable on Veuve Clicquot served by the glass.
The offer will be available on the May Bank Holiday weekends in 2025.
*The Brunch Menu at The Ivy Collection is available on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 11am and 4pm. In some restaurants, the Veuve Clicquot upgrade will be available from 12pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.