​Celebrate the female winemakers of Spain

​International Women’s Day is here again on March 8, a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the work and achievements of women around the globe. Not that by any means one day is enough since women should be celebrated all year long in every role they undertake, their equal status to men having taken far too long to recognise, with sadly still a long way to go in certain countries.

Spanish wines from women winemakers

Women have long been influential in wine circles, Madame Clicquot and Madame Bollinger being prime examples of innovative leaders in the champagne region back in the nineteenth century. As in many Industries, gender inequality has long been entrenched in the wine world, although there is evidence that this is changing rapidly. Although only one third of Masters of Wine are women, the gender split of new MWs in the last 10 years is 52% male and 48% female.

The percentage of women working in all roles in the UK wine industry is increasing every year. According to research by Drink Aware, 31% of men drink wine every week, compared to 60% of women, so the case for increased diversity is underpinned by the market itself. A once entirely male dominated industry, the past twenty years have seen massive changes towards gender equality. Apart from their general skills, so often women bring further insight into wine-making, production and marketing,

Time to turn the spotlight on the increasing numbers of women winemakers around the world and celebrate their successes. These five wines from Spain are brilliant examples of wines made with care and passion, resulting in expressive, elegant flavours. Vilarnau Brut Reserva, in its unmissable ‘mosaic’ bottle, is a fresh and fruity cava, made by Eva Plazas Torné from the standard cava grape varieties. Crisp and dry with complex aromas, it makes a great aperitif. £12 from Majestic and Ocado – on offer at £10.

Finca Constancia 5 Hidden Lagoons 2020 is a fresh, aromatic Sauvignon Blanc made by Beatriz Paniagua Ortiz, named after the lakes in a beautiful glacial valley in the Sierra de Gredos mountains. Aromas of lime and ripe nectarines, with hints of citrus and herbs. Crisp, clean, refreshing finish. Pair with Mediterranean style dishes. £9 from Ocado currently on offer at £7.50. From a winery dedicated to sustainability comes Beronia Rueda Verdejo 2021, made by Marian Santamaria. Intensely aromatic with notes of citrus and white fruit and herbaceous aromas, richly textured on the palate, it is fresh and elegant. £8.99 from Waitrose.