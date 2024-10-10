Celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau in Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Beach Cafe Hosts Seasonal Food Night celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau. The event promises a memorable evening of culinary delights and festive cheer. It's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and experience the best of local food and wine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kick of the festive season and head to East Beach Cafe, Littlehampton for a delightful evening of cuisine and wine, showcasing the best produce the season has to offer. The four course menu has been created by Chef Kevin Gratten who will be cooking for you all on the evening and will be free to come chat to you all throughout.

To compliment the delicious food, the evening will also celerabte the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau, the young, fruity red wine that marks the beginning of the new wine year. Guests will recieve a complimentary glass of this classic French wine and more bottles will be on hand to continue the celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event promises a memorable evening of culinary delights and festive cheer - It's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Beaujolais Day

Date: 29th November 2024

Time: From 6.30pm

Tickets: 4courses plus welcome wine £40pp

Location: East Beach Cafe, Littlehampton, BN175GB

Booking are being taken directly on 01903 731903 or email [email protected]

More seasonal food nights are planned including two December evenings with music from The Caws Brother and Soph & Simon.